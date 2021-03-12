Thompson Island Releasing 4 Beers for St. Patrick’s Day

REHOBOTH BEACH, DEL. — Thompson Island will be releasing four new beers inspired by St. Patrick’s Day the weekend of March 13th.

“We realized we had a great opportunity to have some fun with our beers,” said Matt Patton, director of operations for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island Brewing Company and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants.

Four variations on an Imperial Stout will release on draft this Saturday, March 13th. They will be available in flights of four and individual pours while supplies last. Versions of the beer include: bourbon barrel kissed; Tullamore Dew soaked oak chip aged; Bailey’s Irish Cream flavored; and Lucky Charms marshmallow infused.

“These beers will pair perfectly with our brunch options on Saturday and Sunday,” explained Patton, who oversees the hospitality company’s beer program. “I can’t think of any better way to kick off St. Patrick’s Day week.”

For information on the beers and brunch, visit thompsonislandbrewing.com.

All SoDel Concepts establishments are open with dine-in and takeout service. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a list of the restaurants.

About SoDel Concepts

Based in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, SoDel Concepts is a multifaceted, award-winning hospitality group with 12 coastal restaurants: Fish On and Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes; The Clubhouse at Baywood in Millsboro; Crust & Craft, Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, Thompson Island Brewing Company and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth; Matt’s Fish Camp and Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach; NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View; and Catch 54 and Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria in Fenwick Island.

SoDel Concepts’ divisions include Haley/Kammerer, a hospitality consulting firm, and Highwater Management, a hospitality management company, and SoDel Films, Matt’s Homemade Soda Co., a line of artisanal sodas, and SoDel Salts, a line of chef-inspired gourmet seasonings.

Chef Matt Haley, the recipient of the James Beard Foundation’s 2014 Humanitarian of the Year Award, founded SoDel Concepts in 2004. After his death in 2014, Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, started the SoDel Cares Fund in his honor. The nonprofit supports local organizations that assist children, at-risk youth and adults, and the elderly. SoDel Care’s primary mission is to contribute in a positive way to the communities in which SoDel Concepts does business. For additional information, visit sodelconcepts.com.

For More Information:

https://thompsonislandbrewing.com/breweryevents?view=calendar&month=03-2021