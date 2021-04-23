Thompson Island Releases No Bad Days Lager

REHOBOTH BEACH, DEL. — Thompson Island is releasing No Bad Days, a Southern Delaware inspired lager, in cans.

“No Bad Days is a Southern Delaware lager brewed for the coastal Delaware lifestyle,” said Matt Patton, Beer Director for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island Brewing Company and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants, “It’s perfect for beach bonfires, kayaking, biking the trail or just enjoying the view and it pairs well with all the Summer favorite foods: lightly fried seafood, grilled burgers, and roasted chicken.”

No Bad Days is crisp and clean, lightly hopped, full of flavor but never heavy. 5.4% ABV, this quaffable beer boasts notes of herbs and spice from Saaz hops and floral notes from Hallertau Hersbrucker.

About SoDel Concepts

Based in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, SoDel Concepts is a multifaceted, award-winning hospitality group with 12 coastal restaurants: Visit sodelconcepts.com for a list of the restaurants.