Thompson Island Cosmic Cow Stout Returns

REHOBOTH BEACH, DEL.  — Thompson Island is bringing back their fan-favorite sweet stout, Cosmic Cow, in time for St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans.

“This is the perfect beer for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Matt Patton, director of operations for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island Brewing Company and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants.

Cosmic Cow is a sweet stout brewed with chocolate malts and lactose for flavors of chocolate, toffee and cold brew coffee. At 6.6% ABV, it is a smooth and creamy representation of the stout style of beer. Four-packs and draft launch March 16th at 11:30am. Visit thompsonislandbrewing.com for more information.

 

About SoDel Concepts

Based in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, SoDel Concepts is a multifaceted, award-winning hospitality group with 12 coastal restaurants: Visit sodelconcepts.com for a list of the restaurants.

03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
04/01 - Brewbound Podcast with NielsenIQ's Danelle Kosmal on Cycling the March 2020 Stock Up Period
