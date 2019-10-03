Thirsty Monk Continues Karma Series with 2nd Release Of Trail Monk IPA

DENVER, Colo. — Thirsty Monk, brewer of Belgian-Rooted Modern Ales and operator of world-recognized craft beer and craft cocktail bars, is tapping the autumn rendition of its Karma Series, Trail Monk IPA at the end of this month. Brewed in support of trail restoration causes, this limited release will be on tap in Asheville, Denver, and Portland locations while supplies last.

“The K in Monk actually stands for Karma,” says Barry Bialik, Thirsty Monk CEO. “Thirsty Monk has been very successful with some of our organized fundraising campaigns in Asheville and we wanted to use our experience toward helping each of our cities in the best way our brewery can. What better way for a brewery to help raise money than to brew a beer? We look at the common needs our cities have and will feature a beer and a charitable cause each quarter.”

Karma Series beers support nonprofit efforts that align with Thirsty Monk’s company values, featuring a series of beers brewed annually for a different charitable focus. Trail Monk IPA is preceded by Monk’s Cottage to benefit affordable housing, and Unity Gose to promote LGBTQ equality and inclusion. Unity Gose raised over $3,000 with more than $1,000 donated to 501c3s Campaign for Southern Equality in Asheville, One Colorado in Denver, and Basic Rights Oregon in Portland respectively.

Trail Monk honors one of our favorite seasons—the season of falling leaves, cool mist mornings, and Fall-day hikes. At 7.5 percent ABV, the beer pours hazy pale orange, with notes of freshly squeezed citrus fruits, pine, and a pleasantly bitter finish.

A portion of the proceeds from Trail Monk IPA will support 501c3s Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation in Asheville, the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative in Denver, and Trailkeepers of Oregon.

About Thirsty Monk

Founded in 2008, Thirsty Monk Brewery currently operates a family of brewpubs in Asheville, North Carolina (Thirsty Monk Downtown Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park), Denver, and Portland, Oregon. Thirsty Monk’s award-winning, modern-rooted Belgian ales are showcased in the company’s Cicerone-crafted food menus, which include beer style-centric Food Flights and beer-paired burgers. Find the company online at monkpub.com.

About the Nonprofits

Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the primary fundraiser and trusted steward of the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Foundation is forever committed to preserving the past, enhancing the present, and safeguarding the future of America’s Favorite Journey. Learn more at brpfoundation.org.

Colorado Fourteeners Initiative

Colorado Fourteeners Initiative protects and preserves the natural integrity of Colorado’s 54 14,000–foot peaks —the “Fourteeners”— through active stewardship and public education. CFI partners with the US Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and passionate volunteers and donors nationwide to protect Colorado’s Fourteener ecosystems from harm while continuing to make the peaks accessible to hikers without burdensome restrictions and fees. Learn more at 14ers.org.

Trailkeepers of Oregon

Trailkeepers of Oregon (TKO) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to protect and enhance the Oregon hiking experience through advocacy, stewardship, outreach and education. TKO also hosts the Oregon Hikers Forum and the Oregon Hikers Field Guide as part of its efforts. Learn more at trailkeepersoforegon.org.