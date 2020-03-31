Thirsty Monk Closes Doors Temporarily to Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Continued developments in the Coronavirus pandemic have shifted Thirsty Monk’s focus from serving their community to protecting the health of their employees and patrons. The company’s Denver and Portland locations are already closed, and effective today Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park and Downtown locations will close for the time being and not continue with any pickup or to go services.

We’re grateful for our community who came out over the last week to show support not just of Thirsty Monk, but also of the other breweries whose beer we served to-go. We’re excited to serve you once again when we can confidently do so safely.

“It just feels like the best thing we can do right now is encourage people to stay home. There will be a time to celebrate at the end of this crisis, and we plan to be there to celebrate with you,” says Barry Bialik, Thirsty Monk CEO.

For ongoing updates on Thirsty Monk’s COVID-19 response, visit monkpub.com. Contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com with media inquiries about the Thirsty Monk family.

About Thirsty Monk

Founded in 2008, Thirsty Monk Brewery operates a family of tasting rooms (Thirsty Monk Downtown, Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park, 2×4 Brew Pub) and cocktail bars (Monk’s Flask, Top of the Monk) in Asheville, North Carolina, Denver, Colorado and Portland, Oregon. Thirsty Monk’s award-winning, Belgian-rooted Modern Ales are showcased in the company’s expertly crafted beer-paired food menus and synergistic cocktail ingredients. Find the company online at monkpub.com.

For More Information: radcraftbeer.com/covid19/monk-march-26