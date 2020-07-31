Third Street Brewhouse Debuts Minnesota Gold Micro, an 88-Calorie Light American Lager

COLD SPRING, MN – Cold Spring Brewing Co. (CSBC) and Third Street Brewhouse are excited to announce the launch of the newest addition to the Minnesota Gold family of lagers – Minnesota Gold Micro. Look for Minnesota Gold Micro in liquor stores now.

“Minnesota Gold Micro has been in the works for quite some time, and we’re very proud of the final product,” said Karl Schmitz, Director of Brewing. “We took the time to do it right, delivering a light American Lager that doesn’t sacrifice flavor. It’s going to be a crowd-pleaser.”

Minnesota Gold Micro is the lightest beer in the Minnesota Gold family, which includes Minnesota Gold, Minnesota Gold Light and Minnesota Gold Micro. At just 88 calories and 1.4g of carbs, this light American Lager is the perfect year-round brew for light beer drinkers everywhere. Light and refreshing, Minnesota Gold Micro retains the full-bodied flavor unique to the Minnesota Gold family, without the calorie count. Hersbrucker and Willamette hops contribute to an IBU of 3.5, making this an incredibly drinkable and tasty brew that pairs well with light foods like vinaigrette salads, seafood or chicken.

Beginning June 11, Minnesota Gold Micro will be available at liquor stores in 12-pack cases of 12oz. sleek cans. For more information about the brewery and the rest of Third Street Brewhouse’s craft beer lineup, please visit www.thirdstreetbrewhouse.com. Third Street Brewhouse is the craft beer division of Cold Spring Brewing Company. With an outstanding array of year-round craft beers and unique seasonal brews, Third Street Brewhouse is taking Minnesota craft brewing to another level. In 2016, their first Oktoberfest was ranked #2 in Paste Magazine’s top 55 Oktoberfest/Märzen style beers. Third Street Brewhouse brews are available in liquor stores and bars, as well as at the Third Street Brewhouse Taproom in Cold Spring, MN.

About Cold Spring Brewing Company

Founded in 1874, Cold Spring Brewing Company has remained a fixture in the little Minnesota town that inspired its name for more than a century. Today, the company employs over 500 people throughout its brewery and beverage product development and production facility that includes Third Street Brewhouse. Third Street Brewhouse is a craft beer division of the company.Third Street’s year-round beers are available at liquor stores, as well as on tap at many bars and restaurants. Fan favorites include our craft staples Minnesota Gold Lager, Minnesota Gold Light, and Hop Lift IPA. They also enjoy seasonal and specialty beers including Sun Seeker Shandy, Lake State Brown Ale, Hunny Do Wheat Beer, Oktoberfest Session Marzen, and Cool Beans Imperial Coffee Porter. Visit us at thirdstreetbrewhouse.com for more information on our brews.For more information: http://www.thirdstreetbrewhouse.com