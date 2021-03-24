Third Space Brewing to Expand Distribution Statewide in Wisconsin in April 2021

MILWAUKEE — Despite disruptions associated with the pandemic, Third Space Brewing increased sales of its popular craft beers more than 23 percent in 2020 to 10,695 barrels—without setting foot in a large portion of Wisconsin. In 2021, the growing craft brewery will expand its distribution territory to include the remainder of Wisconsin, with expectations of selling over 14,000 barrels statewide. The territory expansion will bring Third Space Brewing to cities such as La Crosse, Eau Claire, Hudson, Superior, Steven’s Point, Wausau, Minocqua, and many others.

Since opening in September 2016, the Milwaukee-based craft brewery has grown its distribution footprint and its sales every year. “We have taken an organic approach to our growth, ensuring we can first meet the demand for our products in existing markets while allowing demand to sufficiently build in new territories before expanding further,” reported Third Space Brewing Co-Founder & President, Andy Gehl.

In 2018, Third Space Brewing was named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Craft Breweries in the United States by the Brewers Association, at the time selling 5,300 barrels of beer in just Southeastern Wisconsin. The brewery grew to 8,700 barrels in 2019 and then again in 2020 (to 10,695) despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting in April 2021, Third Space will expand its partnerships with three Wisconsin wholesalers to take its popular beers statewide. Third Space will work with Dean Distributing across Northern Wisconsin, General Beer in parts of Central Wisconsin and Beechwood Sales & Service in Western, Northwestern, and portions of Central Wisconsin.

All three wholesalers are looking forward to bringing the Third Space brand statewide:

According to Benjamin Minkoff, Craft Beer Director for General Beverage, “over the last several years, we have recognized Third Space as one of the most exciting, innovative and growing craft brewers in the Wisconsin area. In 2020, we began distributing Third Space in the Northeast Wisconsin region and have seen outstanding initial success and adoption by beer drinkers in the area. We are thrilled by the opportunity to expand our distribution and continue to represent such a strong brand.”

That same excitement was echoed by Beechwood Sales and Service Statewide Craft Sales Manager, Cliff Kaplan: “I can’t deny the excitement that both myself and our team felt with the news of an opportunity to expand our reach with this amazing brand. In just a few short years I have personally witnessed the rapid and meteoric growth of Third Space amidst a highly charged and competitive craft beer landscape. The success we have collectively enjoyed is a tribute to their exceptional brewing, marketing, and a genuine understanding of our contemporary craft culture.

Ken Eggen, President of Dean Distributing, added: “Dean Distributing is very excited about the expansion of Third Space Brewing into its northern territory. Despite last year’s pandemic, Dean Distributing had tremendous success selling Happy Place, their flagship brand, along with other Third Space beers, in the Green Bay area. With this expansion, we will be able to offer the Third Space craft beers to a much larger consumer base, so more people can find their Happy Place.

To meet the needs of the new markets and continued growth in demand, Third Space Brewing has installed two new 90-barrel fermentation tanks in 2021. In recent years, Third Space has also invested heavily in upgrading its quality program, hiring a full time Quality Manager, and commissioning a new canning line and centrifuge. Third Space Brewing has grown its team to a total of 35, including 19 full time employees.

“Expansion is about more than just brewing and selling more barrels of beer each year,” added Co-Founder & Brewmaster, Kevin Wright. “We are also growing internally as a business, becoming more efficient, and making sure we are taking care of our growing staff who make this production brewery and tap room function at a high level.”

The new territory expansion will launch on April 5, 2021, anchored by Third Space Brewing’s year-round favorites like Happy Place, Upward Spiral IPA, Light It Up Craft Lager, and Unite the Clans Scottish Ale. The new territories will also see distribution of Third Space Brewing’s new year-round Heavenly Haze and its popular year-round, Frog Weiss Fruited Sour, along with various new and returning seasonal and special releases.

More About Third Space Brewing

Third Space prides itself on brewing high-quality, flavorful, and supremely balanced craft beer in Milwaukee’s historic Menomonee River Valley. Co-founders Kevin Wright and Andy Gehl are long-time friends who have reunited in their hometown to create a craft brewery that welcomes everyone into the craft beer world – you have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a Third Space.

They focus on quality in every step, from ingredients and brewing equipment, all the way to packaging and monitoring on-shelf times to ensure the absolute best product.

Third Space opened in September 2016 and has already won several awards. Third Space has won 4 Great American Beer Festival medals, was named Best New Brewer in Wisconsin by Rate Beer in 2017 and was voted Best Microbrewery in Milwaukee three years in a row in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee competition (2017-2019). In 2018 Third Space was named one of the 50 fastest growing craft breweries in the country by the Brewers Association after growing 140% from the previous year. Third Space Brewing grew another 64% in 2019.

For More Information:

http://www.thirdspacebrewing.com