The Virginia Beer Co.’s Friends Of Dorothy Pride IPA Returns

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – “This summer’s batch of Friends Of Dorothy is our biggest & brightest yet,” exclaims Virginia Beer Co. Director of Sales Michael Rhodes.

While Virginia Beer Co.’s Pride IPA is released at different times throughout the year to celebrate beers for all and cheers with all, all the time…the brewery always likes to make sure there’s a fresh batch available at the start of June.

“And this year for the first time ever, this release of 7.3% Hazy IPA brewed with Citra + El Dorado hops will be available across Virginia!” notes Michael R.

Also new in 2022, The Virginia Beer Company will be making a road trip to the Nation’s Capital for the Hop Culture X New Belgium Brewing Queer Beer 2022 festival.

“We’re thrilled to be popping up at The Wharf in DC with Hop Culture to join a group of 30 breweries who are dedicated to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community…and a portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Transgender Law Center“, remarks Virginia Beer Co. Operations Manager Luci Legaspi.

And if that wasn’t enough: this version of Pride IPA also holds a special place in the VBC team’s hearts as it’s brewed in partnership with Equality Virginia.

“We’re proud to be supporting this non-profit whose mission is focused on building a fully inclusive Commonwealth by educating, empowering, and mobilizing Virginians to ensure all LGBTQ people are free to live, love, learn, and work,” comments Luci L.

Learn more about Friends Of Dorothy on The Virginia Beer Company’s website (link below) and look for draft + cans at your favorite bars, Pride fests (such as MJ’s Tavern‘s 10th Annual Pride Month Kick Off Party and The Virginia Beer Company’s PRIDE celebration on June 18th), & bottle shops across the Commonwealth.

For More Information:

https://virginiabeerco.com/press/virginia-beer-co-s-friends-of-dorothy-pride-ipa-returns/