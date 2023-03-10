The Virginia Beer Co. Announces Brand Refresh/Portfolio Realignment

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.— This week, The Virginia Beer Company formally announced a brand refresh that has been over a year in the making. The effort culminated with the official introduction of a new addition to its year-round lineup: Gorgeous, a 100% Citra IPA.

Gorgeous has been available in limited quantities in the past, but due to its overwhelming popularity, the Virginia Beer Co. team is excited to elevate it to the brewery’s core lineup going forward.

“We’ve been steadily introducing the market to the new look and feel of the packaging on our core beers since last spring,” said Chris Smith, co-founder of The Virginia Beer Company. “Brand refreshes take a lot of planning but have started to become a little more common in the industry. We thought timing the official announcement of the refresh around the new year-round status of Gorgeous would give our customers something to get excited about.”

Soft, citrusy Gorgeous Citra IPA (5.7%) joins three other freshly rebranded flagship beers: Elbow Patches (6.2%), Virginia Beer Co.’s award-winning smooth, roasty Oatmeal Stout – Saving Daylight (4.9%), an anytime citrusy American Wheat – and Free Verse (6.8%), the brewery’s best-selling Hazy IPA.

The new packaging represents a cleaner, more modern take for the 7-year-old brewery, whose original aesthetic skewed towards more of a retro look. The bright packaging, coupled with the fresh flagship beer and recent expansion to the entire state (including availability in large regional & statewide retailers), positions the brewery well for a big year. But ultimately The Virginia Beer Company – referred to by their founders as a force for good in the form of a brewery – wants customers to know that the brand refresh was done for them.

“We want people to really understand that when we get feedback, we listen,” said Robby Willey, co-founder of The Virginia Beer Company. “This was a collaborative effort that included feedback from everyone in our brewery’s family: our distributors, retailers, loyal customers, and the ‘VBC’ team all gave feedback on the brand refresh. We’re an incredibly community-conscious brewery, and we really treated this process like a community event. And we are really excited how this new look & feel reflects not just the liquid in the cans, but our whole brand identity these 7 years after first opening our doors & taps in 2016.”

About The Virginia Beer Company

The Virginia Beer Company is a brewery, taproom, and beer garden located in Williamsburg, VA’s Edge District. The brewery was founded by two graduates of nearby William & Mary, who shared a passion for philanthropy, community, and great beer. VBC is proud to have their beer available throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as in New York and in multiple countries overseas including Japan and France. Since opening in 2016, VBC continues to be guided by the principles shared by its core of founding team members: Beer · People · Purpose.

For More Information:

https://virginiabeerco.com/