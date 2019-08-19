The Spoetzl Brewery Brings Back Shiner Oktoberfest

SHINER, Texas — The temperature may still be heating up but we are all for Fall – we’re delighted to share the news that Shiner’s most awarded seasonal beer is making its way to shelves as we speak.

While many brands jump on the trend, Spoetzl Brewery, brewer of Shiner Beers, has legitimate Bavarian roots. Kosmos Spoetzl born and raised in Bavaria, Germany founded the brewery in 1909. We’d like to think he’d be proud of our annual release of Oktoberfest, a brew that not only ties us to our root but also our most awarded seasonal in history.

Shiner Oktoberfest is made using the highest-quality Two-Row Barley, Munich, and Caramel malts, along with German grown Hallertau Tradition and Hersbrucker hops. It has a rich malty aroma, with a caramel sweetness that fades to a dry, hoppy finish.

The brew clocks in at 4.48% ABV and touts an 18 IBU and is available nationally for a limited time for a suggested price of $7.99 / six-pack.

