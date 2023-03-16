The Motors Brewing Company Releases A New Irish Red Ale In Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio – On March 17th Motors will have their New Irish Red on tap and in cans throughout the Queen City.

This release celebrates the historic Cincinnati population trifecta formed during the mid 1800’s. During this time thousands of Irish citizens migrated to Cincinnati primarily searching to begin lives as merchants and farmers. This unification combined the English, German and Irish settlers who would ultimately develop The Queen City into a world renowned multinational destination known for specialty beers, fine foods and music.

The Motors Irish Red contains kilned specialty malts balanced with subtle hops reintroducing a crushable celebratory pint, once poured by the many hands that have built Cincinnati.

For More Information:

