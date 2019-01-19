The Miami Beach Edition Launches Signature Beer, Iguanita Lager

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.— The Miami Beach EDITION will celebrate the launch of its new exclusive hotel brew, Iguanita, at its popular Matador Bar monthly live music series, Pineapples & Pizza, on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Other EDITION hotels around the world have also partnered with local breweries to create a custom beer to represent the hotel, and now the tradition continues in Miami Beach with Iguanita. Meaning iguana in Spanish, Iguanita pays homage to South Florida’s diverse roots and tropical wildlife. The Iguanita bottle is also a nod to The Miami Beach EDITION’s tropical locale with the design featuring a sunset color scheme and a sunbathing iguana surrounded by palm trees.

Brewed by Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, a 100 percent independent craft brewery headquartered in Doral, Florida, with a flagship taproom set to open inside the Old Post Office building in Downtown Miami later this year, Iguanita is a crisp and easy drinking lager. The brew blends classic German flavor with light fruity and floral notes from Hallertaur hops to create a bright golden color and a sessionable taste. Iguanita can only be found at The Miami Beach EDITION at all the hotel’s outlets by the bottle at Matador Bar, Matador Room, Tropicale, Basement Miami, in guest room mini bars and at Market at EDITION, where it can also be found on tap.

To celebrate the debut of its new craft beer, The Miami Beach EDITION will host a special extended edition of Pineapples & Pizza, the delicious monthly pizza, cocktail and live music series at Matador Bar on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.

A local favorite, the event offers a rotating off-menu pizza paired with a signature Pineapple cocktail to provide a savory experience every month for $35. This month’s Spicy Sausage & Kale Pizza can either be enjoyed with the Pineapple cocktail, or for $25 guests can pair their pie with a freshly poured glass of Iguanita to celebrate the launch. Hotel guests and locals alike are invited bring their friends, share a pizza and have a few brews while jamming to live music by Eli La O and a special guest starting at 8 p.m.

Matador Bar is located inside The Miami Beach EDITION at 2901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. Matador Bar is open Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information visit EDITIONHotels.com/Miami-Beach or call 786.257.4600.

About Matador Room

Inspired by its rich history and 1950s glamour, world-renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has reinvented the iconic Matador Room with reimagined menus that offer his interpretation of Caribbean, Spanish and Latin and South American cuisines. Seasonal menus are composed of small and large plates that embrace the freshest, locally sourced, seasonal produce. The space’s original chandelier has been restored and is suspended over the sunken oval dining room that is reminiscent of the glamorous supper clubs of the 1940s and 50s. Just outside, the expansive Matador Terrace provides lush poolside and beachfront views and a custom trellis with climbing bougainvillea. With ocean and poolside views, Matador Terrace is set beneath a custom pergola covered with climbing bougainvillea and lush tropical greenery. An extension of Matador Room, menus feature Jean-George’s interpretation of Latin and Caribbean fare prepared with fresh, seasonal and local ingredients.

About The Miami Beach EDITION

Set on a unique site on 29th Street and Collins Avenue, The Miami Beach EDITION by Ian Schrager in partnership with Marriott International is its own private enclave right on the beach, uniting great design and innovation with personal, friendly, modern service as well as outstanding, one-of-a-kind dining and entertainment offerings “all under one roof.” The Miami Beach EDITION features 294 individually designed guest rooms and suites, including 28 private bungalows—some with two stories—and a spectacular rooftop penthouse; 26 limited edition one-of-a-kind residences designed by John Pawson; culinary concepts overseen by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, including Matador Room, a restaurant that offers his distinctive, modern interpretation of Latin cuisine influenced by Spanish, Caribbean and South American flavors and Market, a gourmet marketplace with a variety of food and beverages for dining in or on the go; the only indoor ground floor Lobby bar in Miami Beach with a direct view of the ocean; Basement Miami, a full floor entertainment area complete with a bowling alley, ice-skating rink and nightclub, all with a state-of-the-art sound system, as well as dramatic lighting and projection effects created by world-renowned lighting designer Patrick Woodroffe; two outdoor pools with outdoor bars, personal cabanas and lounge areas; a sandbox lounge area; 70,000 square feet of beachfront and an 1,800 square foot, 24-hour state-of-the-art high performance fitness center and spa.

About Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Founded in 2012 and open in 2014, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is a 100 percent independent craft brewery proudly serving the finest Ales and Lagers to patrons throughout Florida. Headquartered in Doral, Biscayne Bay Brewing will opening its flagship taproom inside the Old Post Office building in Downtown Miami this year, Spring 2019, making it the first brewery with a presence in historic Downtown. The Old Post Office building’s rich history embodies the essence of the brewery’s approach to craft beer and will be an exciting addition to the tap room portfolio. Customers can find Biscayne Bay Brewing beers at all Publix, Whole Foods, Milams and Total Wine locations throughout South Florida. Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is located at 8000 NW 25 St, Miami, FL 33122. It is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information visit www.biscaynebaybrewing.com or via phone at (305)–381–5718. Follow @BiscayneBayBrewingCompany.