The Messenger Sunny IPA Returns to Three Weavers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Three Weavers Brewing Company announces the return of The Messenger Sunny India Pale Ale (7.3% ABV), a seasonal favorite combining locally grown yuzu and Buddha’s hand citron with a healthy hopping of Citra, El Dorado and Sabro hops. The Messenger is now available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans at Three Weavers’ Inglewood taproom for pickup and delivery; and at select California retailers.

The Messenger predates Three Weavers’ Inglewood brewing space. First brewed in 2013 as a collaboration between Three Weavers and Noble Ale Works, it was named “The Messenger” because it was designed to introduce the world to the Three Weavers idea of beer: that great beer is made with a balance of flavors and the use of interesting and seasonally-driven ingredients.

Brewmaster Alexandra Nowell commented on the addition of locally-grown Yuzu and Buddha’s hand citron to The Messenger: “Yuzu is believed to be a hybrid of sour mandarin orange and an ancient citrus variety from China called ichang papeda. It comes across in the beer as an extremely fragrant cross of super sweet lemon and bright and zesty lime. Buddha’s Hand is one of the stranger-looking fruits of the world, with long, ghoulish fingers and an aroma I can best describe as lemon blossom meets lemon Skittles. Together, they harmonize in a way that gives The Messenger its characteristic sunny disposition.”

Yuzu for The Messenger was sourced from Mud Creek Ranch in Santa Paula, California; and Buddha’s Hand from Murray Family Farms in Bakersfield, California.

The Messenger is bright, sunny and sure to deliver. Find it at the Three Weavers taproom, or at select California retailers. Visit Three Weavers’ website for the latest taproom updates or contact Lauren Carroll at lcarroll@threeweavers.la.

About Three Weavers

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery with a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical International acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016, a GABF Silver Medal in 2017, a European Beer Star Bronze in 2017, and the Australian International Beer Awards Best IPA and Champion International Beer in 2018. Three Weavers is proudly brewed in Inglewood, California.