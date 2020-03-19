The Lost Abbey Begins Delivering Beer in North County in California

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — With the recent closures of all three tasting rooms in North County due to the COVID-19 situation, The Lost Abbey has added a new form of distribution to its profile. Hand- delivering award-winning craft beers direct to consumers.

All three brands, The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing, and The Hop Concept are now available for purchase at shop.lostabbey.com and will be delivered directly to a consumer’s doorstep in the Solana Beach, Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos, Escondido, Del Dios, and Rancho Santa Fe neighborhoods.

“Our goal, as always, is to promote craft beer however possible, in any situation”, said Tomme Arthur, COO and Co-Founder of The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing, and The Hop Concept. “Think about how happy you’ll be when you hear that doorbell and know there’s Lost Abbey beer outside waiting for you.”

Consumers who live outside of the designated neighborhoods can also purchase beers for delivery to be shipped anywhere inside the state of California.

“We have plenty of friends in South San Diego and up in the Bay Area that don’t have the option to keep a few beers on-hand, so we came up with a plan for them as well” said Tomme Arthur. “It may take a day to get to you, but it’ll get there.”

All delivery and shipping purchases of beer can be made at shop.lostabbey.com

About Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey / The Hop Concept/Tiny Bubbles

Founded in 2006, The Lost Abbey produces an extensive line-up of continental and American- inspired ales and lagers. Under the direction of visionary brewmaster and co-founder Tomme Arthur, the brewery has garnered dozens of awards including the 2007 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewery of the Year, The 2008 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery and the 2013 Champion Brewery at the San Diego International Beer Festival. The company’s beers, many of which are aged in oak barrels for 12 months or longer, are universally recognized for their complexity, unique flavors, and bold boundary-pushing styles. For more information, contact Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey at 155 Mata Way, Suite 104, San Marcos, CA 92069, telephone (800) 918-6816, and on the web at www.LostAbbey.com