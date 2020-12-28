The First and Only African American-Owned Distillery in Kentucky Has Opened for Business

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

The Brough Brothers, Christian, Victor, and Bryson Yarbrough at Brough Brothers Distillery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brough Brothers Distillery, the first and only Black-owned distillery in the state of Kentucky, opened its doors for business earlier this month in Louisville.

The distillery was founded by Victor, Bryson, and Christian Yarbrough, three brothers born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. They wanted to produce quality bourbon whiskey in an industry that has thus far remained largely inaccessible to minority entrepreneurs. They are committed to supporting other local businesses in an effort to revitalize the West End neighborhood in which Brough Brothers is based. Their distillery will provide job opportunities and economic growth for the community of Park Hill, a historically underserved area of Louisville’s West End.

“Brough Brothers has an opportunity to not only provide employment opportunities for our local community, but also design an experience for locals and tourists in the heart of one of Kentucky’s cultural hubs,” Brough Brothers CEO Victor Yarbrough said. “At a time in history when there is much attention on Louisville, we are excited to represent positive change and hope for and on behalf of our city.”

First approved by the distillery-governing body the Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau in August 2018, Brough Brothers Distillery was recognized by Kentucky’s Senate as the state’s first African American-owned distillery in August 2020. Approved by the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Board in September, it will continue to make history as it distills and barrels its first barrel of bourbon this winter. Its bourbon shop will be open for business to bourbon enthusiasts by appointment only in spring 2021.

But customers don’t have to wait to enjoy Brough Brothers: its bourbon brand is available on store shelves now and online.

Brough Brothers Bourbon has received glowing customer reviews for being one of the smoothest bourbons on the market. With major and independent retailers selling it in Kentucky, national retailers (Kroger, Total Wine and More, Trader Joes, Walmart) and distributors (RNDC, JB, BBI, SWGS) alike have taken notice of its explosive popularity. Brough Brothers currently has major distribution partnerships in five states, including KY, FL, TN, IN, and CO. It will expand its distribution to another 20 states in early 2021.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast: A New Year
01/07 - Brewbound Podcast: A New Year
Brewbound Podcast
01/21 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.