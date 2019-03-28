The Empourium to Open in Denver

DENVER — The Empourium, Denver’s newest independent brewery, will open its doors in the Berkeley neighborhood beginning March 29.

Located in the heart of North West Denver on the corner of Tennyson Street and West 42nd Avenue, the Empourium is designed as a warm, welcoming and lively hub for residents and travelers alike with a goal of providing clean, sessionable beers.

“We always wanted to be a neighborhood brewery,” explained co-owner and head brewer Greg Fetzer. “Being a neighborhood brewery we want to know our customers by name and understand their beer preferences. It’s important that customers are able to walk in and feel like this is their brewery.”

Located alongside César Chávez Park, Empourium is home to a 1500 square foot tasting room with 12 taps, a sprawling mural by Drew Button across the entire west wall, and large south facing windows which lead to a spacious dog-friendly patio. Separated by a glass wall, is the brewery’s ten barrel brewhouse used to brew a wide variety of sessionable beers. Bang-A-Rang Brut IPA; Peace, Love & Pale Ale; Krusher Cream Ale with peaches apricots, and vanilla beans; Gettin’ Schwifty Saison and Conditions of My Parole Coffee Blonde will be the first beers available.

In addition to an emphasis on customer service, The Emporium aims to center their focus on sustainable, deliberate growth alongside their community. The brewery plans to take root in the Historic Tennyson St. Shopping District and participate in First Friday Art Walks, Totally Tennyson and other neighborhood-specific events.

“We looked at a number of neighborhoods throughout Denver and very few have the character and pride that Berkeley does,” explained co-owner Sara Fetzer. “The neighborhood has done a great job of maintaining their unique district outside of Denver as a whole. You talk to the people that live there and there really is a sense of pride that comes with being a long Tennyson and in Berkeley. It’s contagious!”

The Empourium is owned by Greg and Sara Fetzer, and partners Mike Cugini and Justin Vallely.

About the Empourium

Located in the heart of Denver’s Berkeley Neighborhood, The Empourium is a gathering place for all— patrons and beer styles alike. Armed with true to style recipes and local pride, owners Greg and Sara Fetzer, Mike Cugini and Justin Vallely focus their efforts to craft a warm, lively community hub centered around balanced, sessionable beers guaranteed to bring people together. Visit The Empourium at 4385 W. 42nd Avenue or online at theempourium.com