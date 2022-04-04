The Empourium Brewing Celebrates Three Years Of Craft Beer In Denver’s Berkeley Neighborhood

DENVER, Colorado – Three times is a charm for The Empourium Brewing Company, who will commemorate three years in business with their Anniversary Party on April 15 and 16. This will be the first year that the Berkeley neighborhood brewery can celebrate to the fullest without COVID closure or restrictions, and you’re invited.

The Empourium will release three beers in honor of the occasion. In the truest fashion for this spirited brewery, these beers are named with some of their favorite pop culture references. On Friday April 15, look for the release of a Zoiglbier called You Son Of A Bitch I’m In! This bottom-fermented lager will be poured straight from the fermenter for guests to see through the glass brewery doors.

The Empourium will bring back its cold, lager yeast-fermented IPA, Freezing My Nay Nays Off, on Saturday April 16. Also debuting Saturday, the third beer is a farmhouse ale, Don’t Have a Good Day, Have a Great Day, crafted with juniper berries and lemon peel, and fermented with Norwegian kveik yeast.

Come for the beer, stay for the live music and fresh eats from The Empourium’s favorite food trucks. On Friday, Man of 1000 Songs will play at 6pm, and on Saturday Stephen Castle will kick off live music at 1pm followed by The Traveling Rose Band at 3pm. Little Red’s Kitchen will serve on Friday, and Pho King Rapidos will roll up on Saturday. This anniversary weekend also marks the last weekend for the brewery’s extended patio, which will scale back in the recovery days after the party.

After three years, The Empourium has become a Tennyson Street staple. The brewery is excited to expand their self distribution in 2022. They plan to experiment with barrel aged beers and new flavors, with no plans of stopping their movie-inspired beer names.

“We feel like this is the first year in our company history that we get to have this celebration as intended,” says The Empourium co-founder Sara Fetzer. “We couldn’t have gotten through these last three years without our community, so we’re thrilled to welcome them out to drink these new beers with us.”

ABOUT THE EMPOURIUM BREWING CO.

Located in the heart of Denver’s Berkeley Neighborhood, The Empourium is a gathering place for all— patrons and beer styles alike. Armed with true to style recipes and local pride, owners Greg and Sara Fetzer, Mike Cugini, and Justin Vallely focus their efforts to craft a warm, lively community hub centered around balanced, sessionable beers guaranteed to bring people together.

