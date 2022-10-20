The Colorado Brewers Guild Sixth Annual Colorado Craft Brewers Summit And Trade Show Takes Place on November 1-2, 2022

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), a nonprofit trade organization for independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer, is pleased to announce that their sixth annual Colorado Craft Brewers Summit and Trade Show is back in-person at Colorado State University (CSU).

What: The Colorado Craft Brewers Summit is a conference for independent Colorado craft brewers, by independent Colorado craft brewers, the Summit will focus on the most pressing needs of our craft beer community and deliver valuable information pertaining to a wide variety of craft brewing topics.

Registration for CBG members is $160 per person (buy two and get the third half off or buy three and get the fourth free). Registration for non-members is $250. Both registration types include Monday and Tuesday educational seminars and access to the trade show. Breweries can register for the event here.

The Colorado Craft Brewers Summit is sponsored by Amoretti, Berlin Packaging, Brewers Insurance Cooperative of Colorado, Brewery Pak Insurance Program, BSG, Harvest Hosts, Kaiser Permanente, On Tap Credit Union, Perkins & Co. Accounting, Pinnacol Assurance, Runco & Proffitt, Saxco, Shirts on Tap, and Vessel Packaging Co.

When: Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Where: Lory Student Center at CSU (1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521)

Why: At the Summit, Colorado brewers have an opportunity to learn from each other. Whether it’s building authentic inclusion practices, attracting (and keeping) top talent, social media marketing, or working with wood, barrels and foeders, the CBG has thoughtfully curated seminars with relevant information that will support Colorado craft breweries as you navigate the year ahead. The full list of seminars can be viewed here.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild:

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at the link below.

For More Information:

https://coloradocraftbrewerssummit.org