The Colorado Brewers Guild Announces Colorado Pint Day on April 7

DENVER, CO — The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), a nonprofit trade organization for independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer, proudly presents Colorado Pint Day on April 7. $1 of each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Created by Colorado-based designer Brooks Engel of Nowhere Land Supply, “Catch a Pint” is the theme for the 2021 edition of the Colorado Pint Day artwork. Engel’s passion for the outdoors and wildlife can be seen throughout the design.

“On top of the fish being the focal point I wanted to incorporate beer and other outdoor imagery, so the addition of the tap handles and fishing reels, as well as the mountains, trees and tent, gave it an overall Colorado feel,” says Engel. “I also played with the idea of day and night on each side of the glass so it wasn’t a complete reflection on each side.”

Colorado Pint Day is a beloved tradition that has reached cult-level status with the sale of limited edition pint glasses at participating breweries. During the pandemic, the CBG lobbied tirelessly to keep Colorado craft breweries afloat and now they need your help. This fundraiser is a great way to support local, independent craft beer and the CBG’s mission of promoting and protecting its members through advocacy, education, and public awareness. This year’s creative concept will be printed on 16-oz Libbey Willi Becher glasses, adding more color and depth once beer is poured into the glass.

“Breweries and beer are a big part of the Colorado lifestyle, and it has always been a bucket list project of mine to work on beer can and pint designs,” says Engel. “Colorado Pint Day glasses have become almost an exclusive collectors item, so being the person who created the artwork for this year is an awesome experience and I am stoked to be a part of it.”

For more information about Colorado Pint Day or the Colorado Brewers Guild, contact Chea Franz at Chea@IndieCreativeCo.com.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild:

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.