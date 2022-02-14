The Bruery Goes Wild and Tropical with Frucht: Passion Fruit

ORANGE COUNTY, California – 2022 is already looking WILD at The Bruery; the Frucht series is back and bringing a whole new funk to your beer fridge, this time featuring the bold flavors of passion fruit. The American wild ale is filled to the brim with tropical notes of passion fruit that perfectly complement the tart acidity the series is known for, and at 5.1% this is the only beer you’ll need to bring on your next picnic.

Freshen your funk with this fruity, tart, and juicy American wild ale. Bursting with fresh passion fruit and pouring with a deliciously bright straw color, Frucht: Passion Fruit boasts earthiness and funk from time spent in foeders. The Bruery never kettle-sours so you can better enjoy all the funky, wild character native to the style.

Micah Rush, Production Supervisor at The Bruery Terreux, the home of The Bruery’s wild and sour program, recommends pairing this latest iteration of the series with a board stocked with funky, sharp cheeses and sweet fruits, along with bold, salty foods that will balance the acidity. “Our Frucht series is truly unique in the beer world,” says Rush. “A small amount of liquid is left in the foeders after each blend rests, resulting in a solera type blend. This Frucht has character in it from our very first batch years ago, and passion fruit is a perfect complement to the tart acidity and solid malt backbone of the beer”.

Haven’t heard of the Frucht series before? Pronounced ‘frucked’, these beers are inspired by the heritage of Northern German brewers and the slightly tart beer typically with fruit added in the glass (but we took care of that step for you!) Known for a tart flavor profile and traditionally low ABV, this German-style wheat beer gains even more funky notes and natural earthy-woodiness from its fermentation in our 250 bbl oak foeder vessels.

Frucht: Passion Fruit will be available in 4-pack 16 oz cans starting in late February across The Bruery’s distribution footprint. The Bruery also offers delivery across California, Virginia, New Hampshire, Vermont, North Dakota, Ohio and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is proud to offer:

Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 12 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $100.

Delivery across CA, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 29 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a thirteen year-old craft brewery located in Orange County, CA, known for innovative, inspired, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. Along with two Tasting Room locations in Orange County, and a store in Washington D.C., The Bruery runs three beer premium beer clubs: The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®. The Bruery offers direct to consumer delivery across CA, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, and NH, along with national distribution in 29 states.

