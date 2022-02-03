The Aroma of Fresh-Baked Banana Nut Muffins Drifts from The Bruery’s Newest Release

ORANGE COUNTY, California – The Bruery has donned its aprons and oven mitts and whipped up a brand new batch of its Bakery Series, this time featuring the warm pastry notes of banana nut muffins. Fans of the series will notice a few upgrades: a slightly lower ABV of 8.1% as well as the series now moving to a 16oz 4-pack for even more Bakery to love! Preheat your oven and get ready for a delicious delivery straight from The Bruery’s Bakery, hitting shelves across the country now.

Bakery: Banana Nut Muffin is a warming imperial stout with banana, walnut, and natural vanilla flavor. Bite into this bold imperial stout and experience a fresh-outta-the-oven banana nut muffin in your glass. Inspired by the morning treat, this stout is full-bodied with rich banana character balanced with nutty flavor from the addition of walnuts, finishing with just a touch of sweetness. The bakery is open for business.

“Bakery: Banana Nut Muffin delivers the perfect combination of fresh early-morning aromas that will awaken the nostalgia in everyone,” says Brand Director, Caitie Gold. “The reformulation of this series was an exciting challenge: we were able to achieve a full-flavor pastry stout at an 8.1% ABV in order to get this can into a 4-pack for fans who want a bit more. Pair this new pastry stout with dessert OR with breakfast… we won’t judge”

This latest iteration of the brand-new Bakery series can now be found in 16oz 4-pack cans at your local bottle shop, grocery store, and restaurant. The Bruery also offers delivery across California, Virginia, New Hampshire, Vermont, North Dakota, Ohio and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 12 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $100.

Delivery across CA, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 29 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a thirteen year-old craft brewery located in Orange County, CA, known for innovative, inspired, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. Along with two Tasting Room locations in Orange County, and a store in Washington D.C., The Bruery runs three beer premium beer clubs: The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®. The Bruery offers direct to consumer delivery across CA, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, and NH, along with national distribution in 29 states.

For More Information:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1v0vn1qs5sJjMSWcyf8CcC6qT6lmhJmvM?usp=sharing