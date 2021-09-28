Texas Cidery Releases New Hot Honey Cider

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Eastciders is bringing the heat with the introduction of their newest offering just in time for fall: Hot Honey Cider! Combining smoky pepper and honey flavors with a slight kick of heat, the must-try cider will be available exclusively at the Austin Eastciders’ restaurant and taproom in Austin, TX.

“We were inspired to do a collaboration cider with our new restaurant, Austin Eastciders at Barton Springs, and decided to create a delicious culinary experience for our customers with this launch. The restaurant created a smoked spicy honey using various peppers and we blended the perfect amount of this homemade honey with our light crisp cider. Now what is better than a hot honey cider paired with your favorite pizza?” said Brittnay Perlo, Master Cider Maker at Austin Eastciders.

Hot honey was the perfect outlet for the Cider Masters to try something new and unique, and what they created was a culinary and elevated cider experience for customers to enjoy. Perfect for fall, the new brew has a light pepper and sweet apple aroma, and pairs perfectly with pepperoni pizza, soft cheeses like brie and camembert, pork, pancakes, and roasted veggies.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders offers a robust core collection including the Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange and Austin Eastciders Pineapple. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders ranging from a Spiced Cider to the summer-ready Watermelon Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants across 22 states including Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft.

