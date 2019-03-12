Terre Haute Brewing Co. Rebrands, Announces Can Releases

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — After a long history dating back to 1837, Terre Haute Brewing Company (THBC), Indiana’s oldest brewery and the second oldest in the country, will host its first annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Sunday, March 17, 2019 where it will unveil its new branding and release their first canned product.

THBC brews modern, high-quality beers while honoring its brewing heritage, locality and long-standing history. The original historic building and company name, founded in 1837, are the foundation of the brand.

The re-brand and canning release event will take place 85 years to the day when THBC reopened its doors after Prohibition ended on March 17, 1934.

The brewery will officially debut its new look complete with a new logo that incorporates a fresh take on the original Terre Haute eagle from 1837, and also celebrate the introduction of canned beers; something Terre Haute has not offered in recent history.

“Terre Haute Brewing Company has such a rich and interesting history,” said Dave Porter, THBC’s head brewer. “It’s such an exciting time at the brewery. I’m proud to be brewing for such a legacy brand here in Indiana and can’t wait to share our canned products with our local drinks and beyond.”

The “Core Four” THBC beers that will roll out in cans on March 17 are:

Wango Tango IPA: 7.5 percent ABV. From John Mellencamp to Axl Rose, it is clear that Indiana rocks! Wango Tango is a luscious India Pale Ale brewed with Apollo and Citra hops. Brewed with premium malt and naked oats, this beer brings a soft and smooth body, amplified notes of citrus and a tangy tangerine finish that is out of this world.

Velvet Cream Milk Stout: 5.6 percent ABV. Don’t wait for the cows to come home before trying this “udderly” amazing stout. Velvet Cream Milk Stout is brewed with premium malts, flaked oats and a late addition of lactose for sweetness and a silky body. It is smooth and creamy, complemented by notes of hazelnut and milk chocolate.

Stiffy Green IPA: 6.5 percent ABV. Indiana is known for “Stranger Things,” but the strangest by far is the Legend of Stiffy Green. J.C. Heinl, a resident of Terre Haute, passed away in 1920 and his beloved bulldog, Stiffy, stayed at his grave until he died as well. Since then, there have been cemetery sightings of a ghostly dog with glowing green eyes. Spooky smooth with a hoppy bite.

Americana Lager: 5 percent ABV. America’s 19th State. We bleed red, white and blue. You do not get much more American than the hardworking folks of Indiana. We have towns named Liberty, Patriot and America. We brew our Americana Lager as a crisp and refreshing full-flavor beer for all Americans in pursuit of life, liberty and happiness.

Terre Haute Brewing Company will also be debuting a new website with the relaunch, but you can visit their temporary re-branded site at terrehautebrewingcompany.com. For more information about the relaunch and brewery event, follow THBC on Facebook and Instagram.