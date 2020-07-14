Terminal Gravity Brewing Adds Distribution to Northwest Washington

SEATTLE– Craft beer enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that Terminal Gravity beer is heading west, from the Wallowa mountains of northeast Oregon where it is brewed to the northern Washington Cascades where fans are awaiting its return.

Terminal Gravity, the long-time brewery from Enterprise, Ore., will be offering its full-flavored beer throughout the Puget Sound area in a partnership with specialty distributor Browar Polska Distributing.

“We’ve been out of Puget Sound area for a couple of years and have consistently received messages on social media from fans in northwest Washington looking for our beer. We’re just happy to be able to put TG beer back in the hands of those customers again,” said Natalie Millar, General Manager/CFO of Terminal Gravity.

The Terminal Gravity beers will be made available by Browar Polska, a specialty distributor which specializes in high-quality craft beer, wine and cider products, which have experienced strong sales demand despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Combined with Browar Polska sister company Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing, Terminal Gravity will be available in establishments and retailers where independent craft brews are available throughout Washington’s I-5 corridor.

“We are very excited to bring Terminal Gravity to the Puget Sound. They are great partners with our sister company, Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing in southwest Washington, and we are pleased they chose us to support their growth in northwest Washington,” said Sam Madrid, General Manager of Browar Polska.

Terminal Gravity beer will begin arriving in mid-July. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Terminal Gravity’s social media channels for specific locations of where the beer will be distributed or to inquire at their independent craft beer retailer or establishment.

About Terminal Gravity

Terminal Gravity Brewing was founded in 1997 in Enterprise, Oregon, a small town at the foothills of the Wallowa Mountains. It puts brewing traditional English and German craft beers at the forefront of its business, and features a relaxing brewpub attached to the brewery that embodies the spirit of the Wallowa Mountains. Terminal Gravity craft beers are available across Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. More information is at www.terminalgravitybrewing.com

About Browar Polska

Browar Polska Inc. is a craft beer, wine and spirits wholesale distributor in Seattle, supplying retailers, bars and restaurants with quality products since 1998. Browar Polska is a distributor of fine quality European beer and wine in the state of Washington, offering the best beer choices from Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Belgium, and other European countries, and wines from Georgia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Yugoslavia. The company has operations in Seattle’s industrial district just south of T-Mobile and Century Link fields. It is an independent business unit of Corwin Beverage Company, a fourth generation family-owned business that has distributed beverages in western Washington since 1941. More information is available at www.browarpolska.com

