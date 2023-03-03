Tennessee Brew Works & Turner Häus Brewery Collaborate

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Nashville-based craft brewery Tennessee Brew Works and Chicago-based Turner Häus Brewery have once again partnered to celebrate “Celebrate Community Through Craft Beer” with the release of their collaboration beer, Gazelle Hazy IPA. The Double India Pale Ale honors all the legendary HBCU women athletes both past and present. It also pays homage to the legendary Olympian and Tennessean, Wilma Rudolph.

Gazelle Hazy IPA is an 8-percent, ABV Double India Pale Ale that utilizes preeminent hops, including Waimea, Strata, Idaho 7 and Cashmere. The IPA is dominated by citrus and tropical fruit notes. Like all Tennessee Brew Works beers, this label was created by a local artist, Tennessee State University Professor, Sam Dunson. This collaboration between Turner Häus Brewery of Chicago, IL. and Tennessee Brew Works of Nashville, TN pays homage to all of the legendary HBCU women athletes both past and present.

The label depicts Erika Motley, also a track star, and symbolizes the impact HBCU women athletes, including Wilma Rudolph (Tennessee State University alumna), have made on generations of athletes. Erika is a relative of Turner Häus Brewery co-founders Steve Turner and Blair Turner-Aikens.

“It’s great to release a beer honoring women HBCU track athletes for black history month. Often women, and especially Black women, are not given the spotlight in the beer industry. It’s great to have such a fantastic beer to highlight women of color,” said Blair Turner-Aikens, co-founder Turner Häus Brewery.

“It is always an honor and pleasure to partner with Tennessee-native and longtime friend Steve Turner and his family member and Turner Häus co-founder, Blair Turner-Aikens,” said Christian Spears, Founder, President, Tennessee Brew Works. “We are grateful to be a part of this annual collaboration and Celebrate Community through Craft Beer with them!”

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com