Tennessee Brew Works Releases Their Wildwood Flower Seasonal Beer

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Tennessee Brew Works, a Nashville-based craft brewery, is thrilled to announce the release of its highly regarded Belgian-style Honey Blonde seasonal beer, Wildwood Flower®. This annual Tennessee Brew Works offering is a classic Belgian-style blonde, brewed with locally sourced barley and honey.

Wildwood Flower, ABV 6.8%, IBU 22. The Belgian Abbey yeast provides spicy and complex aromatics. Tennessee Brew Works commingled this creation with a delicious blend of locally sourced wildflower and sourwood honey from their friends at Strange Honey Farms in Del Rio, Tennessee. The farm’s naturally managed mountain beehives are located along the French Broad River in the foothills of Tennessee’s Cherokee National Forest and brings a palatable sophistication to the Wildwood Flower. The local malted barley from Willis Farms in Hillsboro, Tennessee adds unique malt sweetness and compliments the other flavors and aromatics of the beer. Willis Farms is a multigenerational family owned and operated farm in southern-middle Tennessee, with a focus on using regenerative and sustainable methods on their land.

“The Wildwood Flower is proudly brewed using locally sourced honey and grains, providing a proper Tennessee touch,” according to Tennessee Brew Works’ Head Brewer Matt Simpson, “This beer pairs well with smoky BBQ, pork, fish, poultry, and cheeses. The Wildwood Flower is one of the best food friendly beers in the market.”

Many of the Tennessee Brew Works beer labels feature the faces of real people who hold a special place with the organization. Wildwood Flower ale showcases one of Tennessee Brew Works’ original employees, Danielle Daniel. A native Tennessean, her entrepreneurial tenacity and dedication to the community helped develop the foundation for the successes Tennessee Brew Works enjoys today.

Wildwood Flower Blonde ale will initially be available Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Tennessee Brew Works Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, TN. Thereafter, it will be available at limited restaurants, bars, and grocery stores throughout middle and east Tennessee, including the Greater Nashville, Clarksville, Knoxville, Cookeville, Tullahoma, Chattanooga, and Tri-Cities areas. The beer will be available in draft and 12oz can 6-packs and cases.

