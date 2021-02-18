Tennessee Brew Works and Turner Häus Brewery Release Collaborating Celebrating Olympic Athlete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville-based craft brewery Tennessee Brew Works and Chicago-based Turner Häus Brewery are partnering to celebrate Black History Month by honoring Olympic legend and Tennessee native, Wilma “The Black Gazelle” Rudolph.

Wilma Rudolph, born in Saint Bethlehem, Tennessee, overcame polio to ultimately become the fastest woman in the world. An international sports icon in track and field, she was a world-record-holding Olympic champion in the 1956 and 1960 Olympic games. She became one of the most recognizable black women athletes in the world, earning several prestigious nicknames including, “The Black Gazelle,” coined by the Italians following the 1960 Olympics. She earned a degree from Tennessee State University and profoundly gave back to her community through positive activism, founding the Wilma Rudolph Foundation to train youth athletes, and working in minority affairs at Depauw University.

To celebrate her achievements, Tennessee Brew Works and Turner Häus Brewery brewers created an 8% ABV Double India Pale Ale, ‘Gazelle Hazy IPA.’ Utilizing some preeminent hops, including Waimea, Strata, Idaho 7 and Cashmere, this IPA is dominated by citrus and tropical fruit notes with enough dankness to gratify any IPA palate. The label has been created masterfully by local artist and Tennessee State University Professor, Sam Dunson. The label depicts Erika Motley, who is a track star in her own right and relative of co-founder Steve Turner, symbolizing the impact Wilma Rudolph has made on generations that have followed her.

This extremely limited beer will be released on Feb. 12 at the Tennessee Brew Works’ taproom, 809 Ewing Ave., starting at 11 a.m. and will be available on draft and in 4-pack bottles.

On Feb. 27, from 6 pm to 9 pm at Tennessee Brew Works, the two breweries “Celebrate Community Through Craft Beer” partnership with a “Jazz & Brews” Virtual Tasting Experience and Panel Discussion examining Diversity in the Adult Beverage Manufacturing Industry, moderated by Eric Holt, Professor of Belmont College and co-founder and president of Nashville’s Lovenoise. The event will feature live jazz performances from some of the community’s finest artists.

Turner Häus Brewery’s founder, Steve Turner, along with Tennessee Brew Works’ founder, Christian Spears, became friends many years ago over craft beer in Nashville, where Steve was living at the time. Working together, their brewery teams are celebrating the incredible accomplishments of Tennessee-native Wilma Rudolph, while inspiring diversity within the craft beer community.

“Brewing beer is a form of creative art,” says Steve Turner, CEO and co-founder of Turner Häus Brewery. “Collaboration with other artists is a very important part of the creative process, but, moreover, this particular collaboration showcases how diversity in this country can and should be celebrated collectively to create something epic.”

“We are honored to work with Steve and his team on this historic hazy double IPA. This beer was particularly special to us, so we are using some distinguished hops, pulling out all the stops!” said Christian Spears, founder and president of Tennessee Brew Works. “It has been an absolute pleasure working on this project with Turner Häus Brewery. The tagline, “Celebrating Community Through Craft Beer,” truly encapsulates this collaboration, which will be the first of many.”

Tickets for this virtual experience will be available for purchase soon. All ticket purchases include a 4-pack of the limited Gazelle Hazy IPA.

ABOUT TURNER HÄUS BREWERY

The Turner Haus Brewery concept was founded with the mission to celebrate community through craft beer by providing a fun, welcoming environment for craft beer enthusiasts and homebrewers alike. We cater to beer drinkers, homebrewers and our community, which includes the revitalization of our neighborhood in the historic Bronzeville district of South Side Chicago, Illinois. To learn more, visit Turner Häus Brewery at turnerhausbrew.com.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee. They brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.” To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.

For more information: https://www.tnbrew.com/beer/gazelle