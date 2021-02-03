Tennessee Brew Works and Colts Chocolate Company Collaborate on Double Chocolate Raspberry Stout

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Brew Works and Colts Chocolate Company have partnered once again to release the new Double Chocolate Raspberry Stout, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This newly created stout was designed to pair with Colts Chocolates offerings, especially their new Raspberry Dark Chocolate Covered Animal Crackers. Tennessee Brew Works will be releasing Double Chocolate Raspberry Stout this week at their taproom. Additionally, specially curated Valentine’s Day gift baskets will be available featuring Colts Chocolates and Double Chocolate Raspberry Stout.

“The Double Chocolate Raspberry Stout showcases the artisan rich qualities of iconic Colts Chocolates,” says Christian Spears, founder and president, Tennessee Brew Works. “This beer is brewed with loads of raspberry and cocoa nibs – all-natural ingredients – that are delicious on its own, or with the sweetest and most decadent of deserts.”

Double Chocolate Raspberry Stout is 7.5% ABV, 30 IBU. This beer is dark in appearance with robust amounts of dark chocolate and raspberry, followed by subtle roasted and toasted notes that end in a soft, sweet finish.

“Community is what built not only Colts Chocolates but the town of Nashville itself. Community is the essence and uniqueness to this town, and I love how all of the makers here support one another,” says Kate Blocher, president, Colts Chocolate Company. “We are excited to partner once again with Tennessee Brew Works to bring two Nashville Makers together to create something unique for our Tasters.”

Double Chocolate Raspberry Stout will be available at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom, 809 Ewing Ave., in Nashville on Friday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. The stout will be served on draft and available in 12oz bottles, to go, limit four per-person. Limited quantities of Double Chocolate Raspberry Stout will also be available throughout Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

About Colts Chocolates

The Colts Chocolates Company came from small beginnings in 1984. Founder, Mackenzie Colt, put her hand to the creation of amazing desserts and chocolates, which became highly coveted by friends, family, musicians and celebrities around Nashville. That popularity has now spread across the country to specialty shops, hotels and retail stores. Colts remains a crafted-by-hand chocolatier to this day. Capture a true taste of Nashville as you enjoy our creative assortment of delicious chocolates and southern desserts.

About Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee. They brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.” To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.