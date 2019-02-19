Telluride Brewing to Release AlpenGOSE

TELLURIDE, Colo. – With the release on March 1, 2019 of a delicious 4.5 percent Leipzig-style gose with Italian plums, called AlpenGOSE, Telluride Brewing’s president, Tommy Thatcher and brewmaster, Chris Fish, may have single-handedly saved winter.

In late winter last year Telluride Brewing released its first seasonal sour beer. The draft-only creation was also a delicious Leipzig-style gose with Italian plums. In honor of the changing seasons and the disappointing lack of snowfall that year, the Telluride team chose the name There Gose the Snow, and the snow went. Telluride’s snowfall for the entire ‘17-’18 winter totaled around 160 inches, about half of average.

“Last winter was worse than a Days of Our Lives marathon,” said Thatcher.

This year, mostly due to superstition but in part because puns are generally stupid, Thatcher and Fish decided they would not only change the name of There Gose the Snow to AlpenGOSE, they would also double down and put the beer in cans as their spring and summer seasonal.

Thus, Telluride Brewing Co. is excited to announce the release in cans and kegs of AlpenGOSE. They are also pleased to announce that snowfall totals in Telluride for this year are already pushing 160 inches with almost two months left in the season, and Telluride is on track for an excellent end to winter and early spring.

“Looking out the brewery windows with the snow piled high, it’s hard to imagine it is almost time to release AlpenGOSE,” remarked Fish. “I’m stoked to throw a few of these back après-ski and to have one in hand while I’m sitting in my raft celebrating the return of big flows to the mighty San Miguel!”

AlpenGOSE is the first sour to fill Telluride cans and is the perfect beer for changing seasons. Italian plums lend a layer of fruity goodness to the tart, pink ale, which is balanced by spicy coriander and the mineral mouthfeel of Himalayan salt. The name is a reference to alpenglow, a pink hue appearing on mountains at dawn and dusk, which the Telluride team is pretty sure can occur in any season.

Recognizing the incredible power of beer names to change the weather (read: power of beer to change the world), Thatcher and Fish are just happy to see snow falling on their hometown and require no debt of gratitude for the winter they may or may not have single-handedly saved. They only ask that beer drinkers enjoy their newest creation as winter slowly fades into spring and summer.

About Telluride Brewing Co.

Telluride Brewing crafts gold-medal beer in the heart of the Rocky Mountains in Telluride, Colorado. Brewed with premium malts and worthy hops, the beers it produces are distinct yet classic. In just seven years, the brewery has grown from a local favorite to a statewide sensation, serving up its beers in kegs and cans throughout Colorado. Telluride has earned accolades for its Face Down Brown and Whacked Out Wheat at the Great American Beer Festival (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016) and World Beer Cup (2012, 2016, 2018). Telluride Brewing currently cans its Face Down Brown, Tempter IPA, Russell Kelly Pale Ale, Whacked Out Wheat, Ski in Ski Stout and AlpenGOSE. For more information, visit telluridebrewingco.com, and follow @Telluridebrewing on Instagram, and /TellurideBrewing on Facebook.