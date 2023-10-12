Telluride Brewing Co. and Spirit Hound Distillers Craft ‘Saint Barley – The Lover Barleywine’

TELLURIDE, Colo.— Two Colorado craft beverage powerhouses, Telluride Brewing Co. and Spirit Hound Distillers, are thrilled to unleash their first groundbreaking collaboration – ‘Saint Barley – The Lover Barleywine’.

To celebrate the culmination of this exciting partnership, the official release party will be held at Fire on The Mountain on October 17th at their 32nd Street location. Beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike are invited to join in the revelry, as “Saint Barley” takes center stage.

Aged with love for 10 months in barrels that clinched the title of Whisky Of The Year in 2022 at the London International Spirits Competition, “Saint Barley” uses Crisp Maris Otter as its primary base malt.This remarkable brew isn’t just the perfect blend of craft beer and artisan spirits, it’s a testament to lasting friendships and inspired creativity that captures the spirit of Saint Barley in every sip.

“Crafting ‘Saint Barley – The Lover Barleywine’ has been a highly-anticipated and exciting journey with old and new friends,” explains Chris Fish, Chief Brewing Officer and Co-Founder of Telluride Brewing Co. “In my brewing career, this is one of the best barrel-aged beers I’ve ever had the pleasure of crafting. What makes it so special? Aging it for a solid 10 months in the absolute best Straight Whisky Barrels you can find on the planet!”

Saint Barley – The Lover Barleywine boasts a flavor profile that marries the complexity of whisky and American Oak, delivering layers of decadence with notes of Caramel and Toffee and subtle undertones of Dark Cherry, Vanilla, as well as a touch of Dark Chocolate.

This barleywine is designed for sipping, making it the perfect companion for a chilly night and slow-smoked pork ribs. Pouring a deep Mahogany red, it’s a brew that promises warmth and richness as an ode to the love of the hound and man’s best friend. Saint Barley honors Barley, Fish’s late beloved canine, a legendary Saint Bernese with a heart of gold.

“This beer isn’t just about brewing; it’s a nod to a true and loyal friend. Barley, my dog and constant companion, was a legend in the Colorado craft beer scene,” says Fish. “’Saint Barley’ is a tribute to his memory and the unique and unbreakable bond we all share with our four-legged friends.”

Eighty cases of this limited edition brew are now available in 16oz can four-packs for $19.99 at select stores from Denver to Pueblo and throughout Colorado’s unique and various mountain town, and Durango, too. More information regarding the beer and its distribution can be found on Telluride Brewing’s website.

As an homage to the spirit of the hound and the memory of Barley, the Telluride Brewing dog legend, “Saint Barley” emerges as a love letter to Barley Dog, a barleywine masterpiece enclosed in Spirit Hound barrels.

In addition to this exciting collaboration, Spirit Hound Distillers has recently opened a new Tasting Room in the Denver Highlands neighborhood at 36th & Tejon. Visitors can now sample all their spirits and special releases in Denver or at their Lyons distillery.

About Telluride Brewing Company

Crafting beers from Rocky Mountain snowmelt and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Telluride Brewing Company is a Colorado Craft Brewery to its core. Founded by best friends in 2011, the brewery is known for its award-winning flavors, local presence and fun-loving personality. Since their first pour, Telluride Brewing has undergone countless expansions, and taken home Gold medals for their Face Down Brown at World Beer Cup (2012) and Great American Beer Festival (2012 & 2014), as well as Bronze at Great American Beer Festival (2016 & 2021). Their Whacked Out Wheat also medaled at the Great American Beer Festival (2015) and World Beer Cup (2016 & 2018).

About Spirit Hound Distillers

Based in Lyons, CO, Spirit Hound is a craft distiller of premium spirits, including 14 varieties of whisky, gin, coffee liqueur, vodka, and more. Inspired by the ever-seeking and sensing hound, the company was established in 2011 and passionately pursues the very best in craft spirits, made with locally sourced ingredients and pure Rocky Mountain snowmelt. Spirit Hound spirits have won numerous awards, including Highest-Ranking Whisky in the World at the London Spirits Competition in 2022.

https://www.telluridebrewingco.com/cannedgoods/saint-barley—the-lover-barleywine