Telluride Brewing Co and Colorado Parks & Wildlife Celebrate the Great Outdoors

TELLURIDE, Colorado – Just in time for Telluride’s beloved Mountainfilm Festival, Telluride Brewing Co is thrilled to announce their Thursday, May 26th release of Frio on the Rio Cold IPA, a collaborative brew with Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The duo’s first ever mash up, Frio on the Rio celebrates the 125th anniversary of CPW in an effort to educate, fundraise, and keep Colorado wild.

“We’re so grateful to have been chosen from over 80 applicants to participate in Colorado Parks & Wildlife’s ‘CPW on Tap’,” explains Chris Fish, Co-Owner and Chief Brewing Officer at Telluride Brewing Co. “Our team spends a lot of time in state parks and wildlife areas, but more than anything, we love kayaking, rafting, SUPing and fishing the great rivers of this state.”

A tribute to the undeniable impact those rivers have on the lives of Colorado residents and visitors alike, 500 cases of Frio on the Rio Cold IPA will be available on shelves statewide and on tap locally at Telluride Brewing Co, with $1 of each draft purchase going directly to Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Customers will also have the opportunity to donate money to CPW with all in-person transactions through the month of June.

“Telluride Brewing Co’s impactful presence in their own community, respect for outdoor spaces and appreciation of Colorado wildlife made them a natural fit for collaboration,” explains Devon Adams, IPAWS Administrator for Colorado Parks & Wildlife. “Our team has always been a fan of Telluride Brewing Co’s beer line up, and Frio on the Rio is sure to be no exception.”

Telluride Brewing Co’s first interpretation of the emerging Cold IPA style of beer combines snowmelt, low lager temperatures, a large percentage of flaked corn and huge hop aroma from Strata, Sabro and Eldorado hops. A crushable session IPA, Frio on the Rio boasts a clean up front bitterness and finishes dry at 7% ABV.

“Teaming up with Colorado Parks & Wildlife has been a great experience that has allowed us to share our passion for beer and the great outdoors with the state of Colorado,” Fish says. “We look forward to supporting them for years to come.”

Frio on the Rio Cold IPA pairs perfectly with outdoor adventure. To learn more about Telluride Brewing Company’s latest beer or to order online, visit TellurideBrewingCo.com/Frio-on-the-Rio – available for shipment to select states only. Please share your Frio on the Rio photos and video on social media using #CPWonTAP and #telluridebrewingco.

ABOUT TELLURIDE BREWING COMPANY

Crafting beers from Rocky Mountain snowmelt and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Telluride Brewing Company is a Colorado Craft Brewery to its core. Founded by best friends in 2011, the brewery is known for its award-winning flavors, local presence and fun-loving personality. Since their first pour, Telluride Brewing has undergone countless expansions, and taken home Gold medals for their Face Down Brown at World Beer Cup (2012) and Great American Beer Festival (2012 & 2014), as well as Bronze at Great American Beer Festival (2016). Their Whacked Out Wheat also medaled at Great American Beer Festival (2015) and World Beer Cup (2016 & 2018).

ABOUT COLORADO PARKS & WILDLIFE

CPW is an enterprise agency, relying primarily on license sales, state parks fees and registration fees to support its operations, including: 42 state parks and more than 350 wildlife areas covering approximately 900,000 acres, management of fishing and hunting wildlife watching, camping, motorized and non-motorized trails, boating and outdoor education. CPW’s work contributes approximately $6 billion in total economic impact annually throughout colorado.

For More Information:

https://www.telluridebrewingco.com/frio-on-the-rio