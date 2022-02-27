Telluride Brewing Co and 4 Noses Brewing Team Up Possible Haze IPA

TELLURIDE, CO – Longtime friends at Telluride Brewing Co and Four Noses Brewing have finally come together for their first ever collaboration brew, and they’re thrilled to announce its release this Friday, February 25th. The surprisingly crushable Juicy IPA, Possible Haze, will be available in cans and on taps statewide, for limited release.

Last month, after years of pandemic delay, Tommy Bibliowicz, Partner and Brewmaster at 4 Noses Brewing, packed up his car with ski gear and designer hops before driving to Telluride, Colorado, where his buddy Chris Fish of Telluride Brewing Co was waiting. Together, the duo brewed and then skiied, living the independent craft brewers’ dream.

“Spontaneity is the foundation of all great collaborations, so when I let [Chris] Fish know I was coming to town, we knew we had to seize the opportunity,” explained Tommy. “The fact that I got to hang out with the entire Telluride Brewing crew, catch up, and drink beers made working together even better.”

Both 4 Noses Brewing and Telluride Brewing Co are passionate about IPAs, so naturally the two gravitated toward the idea of brewing one collaboratively. The culmination of two brewer’s experience, knowledge and intuition, this juicy IPA is as exciting and ‘Colorado’ as the journey this pair took to make it.

Possible Haze Juicy IPA is a deceptive 7.2% ABV, loaded with Simcoe, Strata, and Nelson Sauvin hops, sourced from three separate farms. The Simcoe hops translate to an approachable upfront bitterness, while the Strata and Nelson Savin produce a citrus/tropical fruit and white wine finish. Paired with spicy goodness like Thai food, hot wings or street tacos, this beer is the aprés ski dream.

“Collaborations like this are what make the craft brewing industry so unique and badass. We’re so fortunate to have a true family dynamic in our business,” gushed Chris Fish, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of Telluride Brewing Company. “ I always learn new things by spending time in collaborations with fellow brewers, and this project was no exception.”

Snowy days call for Possible Haze. 360 cases of Possible Haze will be distributed statewide, as well as direct at Telluride Brewing Co and 4 Noses Brewing locations. Those outside of Colorado can order Possible Haze online at TellurideBrewingCo.com – available for shipment to select states only.

ABOUT TELLURIDE BREWING COMPANY

Crafting beers from Rocky Mountain snowmelt and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Telluride Brewing Company is a Colorado Craft Brewery to its core. Founded by best friends in 2011, the brewery is known for its award-winning flavors, local presence and fun-loving personality. Since their first pour, Telluride Brewing has undergone countless expansions, and taken home Gold medals for their Face Down Brown at World Beer Cup (2012) and Great American Beer Festival (2012 & 2014), as well as Bronze at Great American Beer Festival (2016). Their Whacked Out Wheat also medaled at Great American Beer Festival (2015) and World Beer Cup (2016 & 2018).

ABOUT 4 NOSES BREWING COMPANY

4 Noses Brewing Company is a family-owned and operated brewery based in Broomfield, Colorado. 4 Noses continues to seek new ways to innovate styles while staying true to its core mission to be a socially responsible brewery of extraordinary passion and creativity, constantly crafting unique and classic styles.

For more information regarding 4 Noses Brewing Company and Telluride Brewing Co’s latest collaboration, visit telluridebrewingco.com/possible-haze. Those looking for more information on Telluride Brewing Company may contact Meghan Pittenger at meghan@telluridebrewingco.com. Those looking for more information on 4 Noses Brewing Company may contact Amber Sliter at asliter@4nosesbrewing.com.