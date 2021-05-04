Team Player Productions Announces Participating Breweries At The Vail Craft Beer Classic

Vail, Colorado – The Vail Craft Beer Classic presents the beer fest you’ve always dreamed of—crowdless! Team Player found the silver lining of social distancing where everyone is a VIP at this mountainside beer tasting. You’ll get diverse and distinctive beers you’d expect from Colorado, paired with scenic views of the mountains. Your favorite breweries have missed you and can’t wait to meet you in the mountains! Check out the fun fromlast year’s festival courtesy of Full Pour Media.

When:

Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, 2021

Friday, June 25: 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26: 12 – 2 p.m. and 3 – 5 p.m. (sold out)

Friday all day passes are available for those wanting to attend both sessions on the same day. Each session is limited to 250 guests to allow for social distancing. Tickets cost $59 per session, or $89 for an all day pass, and are available for purchase now.

Where: Ford Park and Sculpture Garden (522 S. Frontage Rd. E. Vail, CO 81657)

Participating Breweries: 40+ breweries will be pouring premium beers in an all-inclusive, intimate setting in a scenic mountain setting in the heart of Vail Valley.

OGs of the Vail Craft Beer Classic:

7 Hermits Brewing, Bonfire Brewing, Great Divide Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company and The Bakers’ Brewery.

New to the festival:

AllKind Hard Kombucha, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Boulder, Baja Brewing Company, Elevated Seltzer, Fraser River Beer Company, FlyteCo Brewing, Holidaily Brewing Company, Monumental Beer Works, Ramblebine Brewing Company, Something Brewery, Steep Brewing & Coffee Company, Talbott’s Cider Company, The Peak Brewing Company, Stem Ciders, Boulder Beer, WeldWerks Brewing Co. and Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co.

About Vail Craft Beer Classic

The Vail Craft Beer Classic is in its fifth year of celebrating craft beer in Vail, Colo. Created and produced by Team Player Productions, the event benefits community nonprofit partner Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance. The Classic prides itself on quality beers paired with scenic views only found in Vail.

About Team Player Productions

Founded more than 25 years ago in Denver, Team Player Productions (TPP) has produced and managed more than 400 events around the country, raising more than $2 million for its various nonprofit partners. TPP has created and continues to produce beloved annual events including Vail Wine Classic, Breckenridge Wine Classic and Vail Craft Beer Classic, and adopted others, such as Denver Burger Battle and the Boulder Creek Festival. The company was also the originator of events including Taste of Fort Collins, Steamboat Wine Festival and Park City Food & Wine Classic. TPP consults and produces events for a portfolio of clients as well, such as Goose Island Beer Co., Blue Point Brewing Co., Great Divide Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company, Red Bull, City of Centennial, Anheuser-Busch, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Arvada Center for Arts & Humanities, and CraftWorks Foundation.

For More Information:

http://vailcraftbeerclassic.com/