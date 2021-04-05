TapRm Expands Delivery to 32 States

NEW YORK — This week TapRm expanded delivery from just New York to nearly the entire country. We are now shipping over 200 brands, including some of the most innovative beverages in the industry to 32 states.

Customers of the new TapRm U.S. site can expect 1-5 day shipping depending on delivery location with a selection of over 200 brands shipped to 32 states. While shipping may be pricier than normal, TapRm is actively working on on boarding new partners to bring down the cost, city by city. At the moment, free shipping is available for purchases over $150.

About TapRm:

TapRm is a new-age beer distribution platform based in New York City that helps supercharge the growth and consumer awareness for innovative brands. In addition to reaching the top bars, restaurants and supermarkets in the NYC region, TapRm delivers to tens of thousands of consumers across the state through their e-commerce platform, a first for a beer distributor in the United States. By combining that with brand website integration, data sharing and digital marketing and sales tools, TapRm frees brands to focus on growth.