TailGate Brewery to Open Fourth Nashville Taproom

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – TailGate Brewery, one of the largest and fastest growing craft breweries in Tennessee, announced plans on Thursday for their fourth brewery-taproom. TailGate Brewery Germantown will open this spring on 3rd Avenue, adjacent to the Nashville Sounds stadium.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow, and grow deliberately,” said Owner & Brewmaster Wesley Keegan. “We’ve been able to make great relationships in Germantown and can’t wait to spend more time with our old friends and new neighbors!”

Known for their imaginative craft beer and hand-tossed pizza, TailGate Brewery fans can expect a similar experience to their three existing taprooms, with one twist: Germantown will be Nashville’s first craft seltzery! Each of TailGate’s satellite taprooms features a different small-batch brewery: craft cider at Music Row, wild fermentation at East Nashville, and now craft seltzer at Germantown.

“We’ve been super intentional to not jump on a seltzer bandwagon,” said Keegan. “That’s not our bag. But! We’ve been making and canning seltzer for a couple years now under the Seltzie Bae label and felt seltzer is a creative outlet that we can play with more at this new location. It’s important to us that each location is a production facility. If you know us, you know we’ll have a lot of fun with what we make!”

The draft list will feature 30 beers from TailGate’s extensive portfolio, from Tennessee-wide favorites like TENN Gold Lager, Orange Wheat, Peanut Butter Milk Stout and TailGate Cider, to the rotating, inventive small-batch beer series that fans have come to enjoy from the local staple.

Guests will be able to enjoy TailGate’s full food menu of craft pizza, loaded fries, salads and more in an open-concept taproom area, and expansive outdoor seating offering views of left field at First Horizon Park. TailGate plans to add about 25 team members to be part of the fun at Germantown.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue our growth in Nashville and beyond,” said Marketing Manager Liz Tarry. “I’m proud of how we’ve kept the focus on people – continuously auditing our wages to ensure they’re the best in the industry, providing great perks and benefits to our team, and constantly pursuing being the best workplace in Tennessee. That’s what you support when you drink our beer, and I cannot wait to bring that to Germantown.”

TailGate Brewery has three taprooms (plus an outpost in the airport) fans can experience before Germantown’s opening date: Headquarters, Music Row and East Nashville. For more information visit www.tailgatebeer.com or follow @tailgatebrewery.

About TailGate Brewery

TailGate Brewery is an independently owned and operated craft brewery and pizzeria based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since 2014, Tennesseans and visitors alike have enjoyed TailGate’s inventive craft beers and scratch-made pizza at their three taprooms across Nashville, as well as their airport outpost. TailGate is known for a commitment to their team members: providing great wages, benefits and work environment for 100+ people in Nashville and beyond. Four award-winning core beers are available year-round: Orange Wheat, TENN Gold Lager, Peanut Butter Milk Stout, TailGate Cider.. TailGate brews over 200 unique recipes each year, and releases several small-batch can series weekly. These limited runs are available at the TailGate taprooms only. TailGate beer is available in small and large retailers, restaurants, and craft beer locations in Tennessee. In the U.S., TailGate Brewery distributes exclusively in Tennessee.

