TailGate Brewery Launches ‘Trees’ Hazy IPA Series

NASHVILLE — This week TailGate Brewery, a Nashville craft brewery known for their inventive, small-batch craft beer, launched ‘Trees,’ their new series of hazy IPAs. The first in the series is 420. Nice., a nod to the upcoming holiday.

“We’re a brewery, right? We love all things dank,” said Marketing Manager Liz Tarry. “The Trees series is designed to lean into that, and have a little fun with the weed puns.”

420. Nice. was brewed with New Zealand Wakatu, Pacific Jade and Vic Secret hops for notes of loud candy, sticky fruit and a bit of dankness. 6% ABV, distributed in TailGate’s three taprooms in 16oz 4-packs! TailGate released a limited amount of stickers, which they print in-house, to accompany the can drop.

Up next is Sofa King Chronic, a classic style hazy IPA slated to release first to TailGate’s ‘Mug Club,’ then to the general public, later this month.

The series launches as TailGate has gained more and more attention for their small-batch can releases. The brewery launched a line of fruited sours – sour SHNACKS – at this time last year. Craft beer fans can find up to 20 taproom-only releases at the TailGate taprooms at any given time, in addition to 30+ craft beers on tap.

For more information about TailGate Brewery, visit www.tailgatebeer.com or follow @tailgatebrewery.

About TailGate Brewery

Independently owned and operated, TailGate Brewery started brewing in Nashville in 2014 on a 3-barrel system. Since then, the brewery has grown to a 50-barrel system and 8-barrel brewhouse, in addition to a craft cidery and spontaneous fermentation program at satellite taprooms. All operations are conducted through a “beer-first” philosophy: no matter how experimental the flavors get, quality is first and foremost. TailGate has five award-winning core beers available year-round: Peanut Butter Milk Stout, Orange Wheat, TailGate Lager, TailGate Cider and Southeast IPA. A standard rotating menu of roughly 30 beers and ciders in the TailGate taprooms, TailGate also releases a small-batch can series weekly – the ‘Trees’ hazy IPA series, and the ‘SHNACK’ fruited sour series. These limited runs are highly sought after and available only in the TailGate taprooms. TailGate’s core beers are available in small and large retailers, restaurants, and craft beer locations in Tennessee. In the U.S., TailGate Brewery distributes exclusively in Tennessee. For more information visit www.tailgatebeer.com or follow @tailgatebrewery.

