Taft’s Brewpourium Announces Columbus Location Grand Opening

CINCINNATI — Taft’s Brewing Company, a leader in the Cincinnati craft beer scene, is opening its newest Ohio location in Columbus this Friday, November 15, 2019 at 5PM. Taft’s Brewpourium Columbus, located at 440 West Broad Street, is the first to open in the city of Columbus and the third Taft’s location state-wide.

“We are so excited to join the Columbus community. With this location, creating a fun experience is our goal. Our space is going to be full of games, a stage for music and special entertainment, amazing food featuring our New Haven Style pizza, and of course our hand-made beers. We cannot wait to open our doors to the people of Columbus.” says Dave Kassling, Managing Partner at Taft’s Brewing Company.

The new 5,800 square foot space will feature Taft’s award-winning beer and New Haven-style pizza, with a 2,000 square foot outdoor patio space debuting in the spring of 2020. Guests can expect an entirely different look and feel from the Brewpourium in Cincinnati, with 80’s and 90’s pop-art dressing the walls and old-school gaming built into the bar itself. The space will also be home to a built-in stage and will host fun events like live music, trivia, yoga, stand-up comedy, and more.

With 16 taps, the star of the show will remain Taft’s Brewing Company’s hand-crafted brews, featuring some of their most popular packaged brews in-house, as well as new and inventive styles that will only be found at this location. The brand’s signature Apizza New Haven-style pizza kitchen will be onsite, featuring a thousand degree coal-fired oven known for its thin crust that’s crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and sparely topped.

For new beers, events and more happenings in the new space, fans are encouraged to follow the Brewpourium Columbus Instagram (@TaftsBrewpouriumColumbus) and Facebook page (facebook.com/TaftsBrewpouriumColumbus) to stay up to date.

About Taft’s Brewing Company

Taft’s Brewing Company was founded in 2015 through the creation of Taft’s Ale House. The founders of Taft’s partnered with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp to create the brewery and restaurant located in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine. The three-story Ale House resides in a renovated historic church originally built in 1850 and offers premium steak fare in a beautifully designed space. In 2017, the Taft’s team created a production brewery and tap room, Taft’s Brewpourium Cincinnati, located in Spring Grove Village. The 50,000-square- foot facility is home to high-volume brewing and beer kegging, canning and packaging. The Brewpourium Cincy tap room offers guests 12- 15 of Taft’s house-created brews and New Haven-style coal-fired pizza. Taft’s is also opening a sizeable indoor/outdoor space in the Franklinton Columbus area in November 2019. Taft’s beers can also be found in bars, restaurants, grocery stores and other outlets across the region. www.taftsbeer.com