Taft’s Ale House to Release Walk Off Wheat for Opening Day

CINCINNATI — Taft’s Brewing Company is celebrating Opening Day at its flagship location in Over-The-Rhine, Taft’s Ale House! Doors will open at 11:30AM on Thursday, April 1st to kick off the festivities with handcrafted brews and special offers.

Just in time for Opening Day, we are releasing our new wheat ale, Walk Off Wheat. Smooth and refreshing, this All-American wheat ale drinks easy through all nine innings and leaves you ready to rally. From open to close on Opening Day, receive $1 off pints and $2 off 6-packs of this new brew.

We also have a limited quantity of our special 2021 Opening Day t-shirts for purchase. We’ll be offering half-price appetizers during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Ale House will have free popcorn and baseball-themed coloring sheets for kids. Plus, keep an eye out for posters hung around the city with Opening Day Weekend freebies.

Taft’s Brewing Company is also joining 3CDC’s Opening Weekend festivities as they host live music, fun games, and the Reds game live on a large LED board on the main stage in Washington Park, Thursday through Sunday. The Washington Park porch will feature Walk Off Wheat Ale and the newly designed Nellie’s Key Lime Caribbean Ale. For every Taft’s beer purchased, individuals will receive a coupon for a buy one pint, get one half off at Taft’s Ale House through the weekend.

“We are so excited for baseball to be back alongside excitement for spring. After a year of many challenges, we could not be more excited to also celebrate our 6th birthday!” says Dave Kassling, one of Taft’s Brewing Co.’s Managing Partners.

Safety continues to be our top priority at Taft’s. We are taking additional precautions to ensure our safety and sanitation protocols are even more rigorous so that our events can take place.

Taft’s Brewing Company was founded in April 2015 through the creation of Taft’s Ale House. The founders of Taft’s partnered with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp (3CDC) to create the brewery and restaurant located in the Over-The-Rhine district of Cincinnati. The three-story Ale House resides in a renovated historic church originally built in 1850 and offers premium tri-tip based steak fare in a beautifully designed space.

In 2017, Taft’s team’s passion for making high quality craft beer led to the creation of a production brewery and tap room, Taft’s Brewpourium. The building is located 10 minutes north of Taft’s Ale House in Spring Grove Village. The 50,000 square foot facility is home to high volume brewing and beer kegging, canning and packaging. The Brewpourium tap room offers guests 12-15 of Taft’s Brewing Co’s finest house created brews as well as New Haven Style coal fired pizza. Taft’s beers can also be found in bars, restaurants, grocery stores and other outlets throughout the region.

