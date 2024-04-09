Sycamore Brewing’s Spaceman Spliff IPA Features a Cannabis and Passion Fruit Hop

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Sycamore Brewing announces Spaceman Spliff IPA (7.1% ABV), its newest IPA release. This beer is the first time Sycamore has used the new hop Alora, which is a unique blend of aromas – yuzu fruit, guava, peach and honeydew melon. Strata, a cannabis and passion fruit laden hop, was layered in after fermentation with Sycamore’s house hazy IPA yeast.

The beer is rolling into supermarkets and bottle shops the first week of April and will be available at the Sycamore Brewing Taproom in Charlotte, N.C. The beer debuts ahead of April 20 or 420, a notorious celebration of cannabis culture. This is a holiday Sycamore Brewing celebrates each year.

“It’s always an exciting time at Sycamore and this Spring is no different as we introduce Spaceman Spliff IPA and host our annual 420 Fest at our beautiful taproom!” said owner Sarah Brigham.

Spaceman Spliff IPA is an exploration of a new hop, Alora. While this hop is the dominant component, it is partnered with another “back bone” hop – Idaho 7 – to provide notes citrus and pineapple that were lacking from Alora alone. After fermentation with Sycamore’s house hazy IPA yeast, the beer was then dry hopped with copious amounts of Alora, along with Strata – a Cannabis and passion fruit laden hop -and Citra – to bring some tropical complexity and grapefruit backbone.

The taproom will host two events on April 20 to celebrate the release of Spaceman Spliff IPA – a Splifftie Brunch and a 420 Fest. The 420 Fest will feature CBD vendors and custom Sycamore cannabis merchandise for sale – glassware, koozies, stickers, as well as a Sycamore-branded bong will be given away. There will also be live music.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2013. Since then, production volume has soared, Sycamore has now become the largest Charlotte-born brewery as well as a top three craft brewery in North Carolina. In 2023, Sycamore opened one of the largest taprooms in the United States in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. Also, in 2023, Sycamore also opened a taproom at the Charlotte airport (CLT). From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, WV, TN, GA and OH.

