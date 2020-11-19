Sycamore Brewing to Release Christmas Cookie Winter Ale

CHARLOTTE — It’s back! Sycamore Brewing’s Christmas Cookie Winter Ale 2020 will be released on Friday, November 20th. Last year’s Christmas Cookie label created quite a controversy and there’s been a huge amount of anticipation for the 2020 revamp in the Charlotte area and far beyond.

This year Sycamore went with a theme of festive, jubilant gingerbread men and women on the 2020 label. The gingerbread men are having a jolly time and engaging in some fun stay-at-home Christmas festivities. (Check it out for yourself – images attached.)

Christmas Cookie Winter Ale begins with a blonde ale base and boasts a caramel-y malt backbone and cheerful notes of sugar cookie dough, warm winter spices, and honey.

For the first time ever, Sycamore is also releasing all-new Barrel-Aged Christmas Cookie. This beer was made using a batch of 2019 Christmas Cookie which was matured for 12 months in bourbon barrels. The barrel aging lends some deep caramel, brown sugar, warm vanilla, and oak-y tones that pair well with the rich toffee, honey, and caramel notes in the base beer.

Sycamore launched a Christmas Cookie presale on Saturday, November 14th, which sold full-case size offerings for pre-sale purchases only. This pre-sale event brought in a staggering amount of orders and nearly crashed the SycamoreBrew.com website when the sale opened at 10 am.

Beginning Friday, these two seasonal brews will be available in very limited quantities at your favorite craft beer retailers in the Carolinas and Virginia. Sycamore expects to completely sell out of Christmas Cookie well before December 25th.

Sycamore hopes this beer release lifts spirits and provides a much-needed giggle to beer fans everywhere in a year that’s been less than a barrel of fun.

