Sycamore Brewing Releases Zkittlez Hazy IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CHARLOTTE — Sycamore Brewing has just released a brand-new beer, Zkittlez Hazy IPA. Zkittlez is completely new to the Sycamore rotation. The Sycamore brew team experimented with a new hop varietal and yeast strain with this beer in aims of bringing out a veritable “rainbow” of fruity flavors to this IPA.

Drinkers can expect big notes of grapefruit, mango, lime zest, mandarin orange, passionfruit, and pineapple in this beer, alongside a dank earthiness that comes from using exceptionally fresh and vibrant hops. Sycamore is well-known for their big IPAs that highlight the wide array of vibrant fruity flavors and aromas that hops have to offer. It takes time, practice, and careful honing, but they’ve done it again with Zkittlez.

The can artwork for Zkittlez started with the obvious rainbow connection, but the pot of gold at the end of these rainbows is a big juicy hop cone! Sycamore graphic designer, Vince Kral, took several stabs at the concept before the team settled on this larger-than-life can design. The artwork is colorful, bright, and fresh — perfectly representative of the liquid inside!

Sycamore Brewing is a 100% family-owned brewery and has been producing award-winning liquids since 2013 in Charlotte, NC. Despite a challenging year, Sycamore vastly expanded their distribution footprint and saw over 40% growth in 2020. Sycamore beer and BUBS 77-Calorie Hard Seltzer are available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, and GA.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Craft Under Pressure w/ 3 Tier Beverages
03/11 - Brewbound Data Club: Craft Under Pressure w/ 3 Tier Beverages
Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.