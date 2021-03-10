Sycamore Brewing Releases Zkittlez Hazy IPA

CHARLOTTE — Sycamore Brewing has just released a brand-new beer, Zkittlez Hazy IPA. Zkittlez is completely new to the Sycamore rotation. The Sycamore brew team experimented with a new hop varietal and yeast strain with this beer in aims of bringing out a veritable “rainbow” of fruity flavors to this IPA.

Drinkers can expect big notes of grapefruit, mango, lime zest, mandarin orange, passionfruit, and pineapple in this beer, alongside a dank earthiness that comes from using exceptionally fresh and vibrant hops. Sycamore is well-known for their big IPAs that highlight the wide array of vibrant fruity flavors and aromas that hops have to offer. It takes time, practice, and careful honing, but they’ve done it again with Zkittlez.

The can artwork for Zkittlez started with the obvious rainbow connection, but the pot of gold at the end of these rainbows is a big juicy hop cone! Sycamore graphic designer, Vince Kral, took several stabs at the concept before the team settled on this larger-than-life can design. The artwork is colorful, bright, and fresh — perfectly representative of the liquid inside!

Sycamore Brewing is a 100% family-owned brewery and has been producing award-winning liquids since 2013 in Charlotte, NC. Despite a challenging year, Sycamore vastly expanded their distribution footprint and saw over 40% growth in 2020. Sycamore beer and BUBS 77-Calorie Hard Seltzer are available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, and GA.