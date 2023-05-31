Sycamore Brewing Opens New Taproom in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Sycamore Brewing, Charlotte’s largest independent brewery, today opens its brand-new South End taproom, providing a destination for beer drinkers, families, foodies and now coffee lovers alike. Theexpansive 10,000 square-foot interior space with an 11,000 square-foot beer garden is located at 2151 Hawkins St. next door to Sycamore’s original taproom.

Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of North Carolina from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Carolina Coast, the space spans two storieswith a 6,000-square-foot second-floor patio and bar overlooking Charlotte’s Rail Trail and city skyline. Complete with a ground-level beer garden, a full-service taproom with food offerings featuring fresh ingredients from local farms, and a new café concept serving house-brewed coffee and pastries and a custom-built Airstream food truck stationed upstairs – the space is a destination for good times and great beer.

“When we first opened our brewery nearly 10 years ago, we had big dreams of producing fresh beer with top-notch ingredients and the response has been incredible,” says Sycamore Brewing Owner Sarah Brigham. “From humble beginnings to this new build, we’re incredibly grateful for the community’s support, and are thrilled to finally be sharing our new taproom with them. We look forward to raising a glass with our customers in our new space!”

Along with coffee and beer, the taproom now serves other beverage options including froze, cider, a curated wine list, cocktails on tap (some coffee inspired) and boozy popsicles. Grab-n-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options are available at the café or in the beer garden daily, and brunch will also be offered on weekends soon. Sycamore will also host ongoing live music every Thursday through Sunday with local and regional bands at its beer garden rooftop and Rail Trail stage.

The new taproom is open seven days a week from 7am-midnight. Café hours are 7am-4pm, and the regular food menu and draft beer are both available starting at 11am.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2014. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer in 2022. In November 2022, the brewery opened a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and has expanded even more by moving its 2161 Hawkins Street location next door to a significantly bigger space in May 2023, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

For More Information:

https://www.sycamorebrew.com