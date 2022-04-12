Sycamore Brewing Announces the Return of Rainbow Dust India Pale Ale

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Sycamore Brewing, the largest Charlotte-born brewery and top three craft brewery in the state of North Carolina, announces the return of its popular Rainbow Dust (7.2% ABV) India Pale Ale.

“Rainbow Dust is a fan favorite. We constantly get comments and messages about when this limited-edition beer will be returning,” says Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “I’m happy to say it’s available across our distribution footprint now!”

Sycamore’s Rainbow Dust is “magic in a can.” It is brewed with six very rare hops and features tasting notes bursting of ripe melon, berry and tropical fruits. Fans can find this beer on draft and in cans at Sycamore’s Charlotte-based taproom, while four-packs are also available for purchase throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Ohio.

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery, has been producing award-winning craft liquids since 2013 and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Justin and Sarah Brigham. Sycamore has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors and has consequently quadrupled its total beer production since 2018. Sycamore operates a bustling taproom and beer garden complete with craft beer, live music, food trucks and more, and has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte. In the fall of 2022, the company will open a café inside its taproom, expanding its offerings and further establishing Sycamore Brewing as a gathering place for good times and great beer. Sycamore beer is available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

