Sycamore Brewing Announces the Return of its Pumpkin Latte Blonde

Charlotte, N.C. – Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery known for eccentric packaging and unique flavor combinations sourced from top-notch ingredients, has announced the return of its Pumpkin Latte Blonde. Sycamore Brewing celebrated this seasonal release with a launch party at their taproom on Saturday, August 14. Pumpkin Latte Blonde cans will hit shelves at grocery and specialty beverage stores in the upcoming weeks. This beer is also available on tap at select locations.

“Pumpkin Latte Blonde is one of our most highly anticipated seasonal beers year after year and we’re ecstatic about the re-release!” said Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. Sycamore’s Pumpkin Latte Blonde features fresh spices, real vanilla and house-roasted coffee. Combining these cozy flavors over a crisp blonde-ale base results in a refreshing beer that is bursting will fall flavors. This year’s brand-new can design features classic fall colors and a cartoon pumpkin relaxing in a piping hot cup of coffee.

About Sycamore Brewery

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery, has been producing award-winning craft liquids since 2013 and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Justin and Sarah Brigham. Sycamore has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening their doors and has consequently quadrupled its total beer production since 2018. Sycamore operates a bustling taproom and beer garden complete with craft beer, live music, food trucks and more, and has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte. Sycamore beer and BUBS 77-Calorie Hard Seltzer are available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY and GA, with additional states to be added this year.

For More Information:

https://sycamorebrew.com/