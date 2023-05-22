Sycamore Brewing Announces Return of Southern Girl Strawberry Blonde Ale

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Sycamore Brewing, Charlotte’s largest independent brewer, has announced the return of its refreshing summertime beer, Southern Girl Strawberry (5.2% ABV). The deep golden blonde ale with added strawberries is a fruit-forward spin on the brewery’s popular Southern Girl beer. It’s now available in stores with a fresh look to its can art and will soon be available on tap at Sycamore’s new South End taproom, slated to open at the end of the month.

“Our original Southern Girl beer was named after our first brewhouse; a 15-barrell American-made workhorse that served us well from the original taproom’s opening in 2014 until 2017 when we needed to expand our production capacity,” says Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “As we transition from our old taproom to the new one, we felt that it was fitting to give Southern Girl and its strawberry variant a refresh as its popularity continues to grow.”

Described as “summer in a glass,” Southern Girl Strawberry boasts fresh strawberry flavor upfront followed by bready-biscuit notes and caramel-honey flavors. Every sip of Southern Girl Strawberry presents a dry finish with an added tartness for an easy-drinking beer. Its bright red can stands out with its simple yet impactful design featuring a couple of fresh unmissable strawberries and accenting strawberry blossoms that reference the light floral-hops.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2014. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer in 2022. Sycamore’s bustling taproom and beer garden has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte serving delicious craft beer each day alongside live music, food trucks and more. In November 2022, the brewery opened a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and is expanding even more in early 2023 by moving its 2161 Hawkins Street location next door to a significantly bigger space, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

