Sycamore Brewing Announces Newest Beer, Brazilian Lemonade Gose

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Award-winning craft brewery Sycamore Brewing announces its newest beer, Brazilian Lemonade (5.6% ABV). The gose-style ale packed with citrus flavor is available today on-draft and in cans at the Charlotte-based taproom.

“We’re really letting the good “limes” roll with this sweet and zippy gose,” says Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “It’s modeled after an actual non-alcoholic beverage that we love called Brazilian Lemonade, which ironically contains no lemons – just limes.”

Every sip of Brazilian Lemonade presents a smooth mouthfeel with an added tartness. It is crafted very simply by blending the main ingredient of fresh lime juice with condensed milk for a tart, lime-forward flavor that’s also sweet and creamy. The instantly refreshing beer will be available in four-packs at stores throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Ohio in the coming weeks, so it can be enjoyed all summer long.

About Sycamore Brewing

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte-based brewery, has been producing award-winning craft liquids since 2013 and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Justin and Sarah Brigham. Sycamore has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors and has consequently quadrupled its total beer production since 2018. Sycamore operates a bustling taproom and beer garden complete with craft beer, live music, food trucks and more, and has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte. In the fall of 2022, the company will open a café inside its taproom, expanding its offerings and further establishing Sycamore Brewing as a gathering place for good times and great beer. Sycamore beer is available in NC, SC, VA, TN, KY, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

