Swilled Dog Hard Cider to Expand Distribution to Ohio and Indiana in January

UPPER TRACT, W.V. — Swilled Dog Hard Cider recently announced that they are bringing their fun, flavorful and refreshing line of craft ciders to state-wide distribution across Florida, Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. Launches for all states have been occurring since October with Ohio and Indiana launching in January.

“We are so stoked to bring more people our craft, hard ciders and think that our offerings of less sugar and more flavorful taste profiles will resonate well in each market compared to other brands. We look forward to not only expanding distribution but also continuing in our effort to make an impact in the local communities throughout our newly expanded footprint,” said Brooke Glover, Co-Owner and Vice President of the United States Association of Cider Makers (USACM).

Based in West Virginia, Swilled Dog’s mission is to not only to make great, craft cider but to make an impact in the communities they serve by donating at least 1% of all sales proceeds to local communities and charities – the majority of which goes to benefit their favorite animal causes. In 2018 and 2019, charitable donations topped 3% of total sales.

“We love giving back and our expansion across our new markets will not be any different. We will work with local organizations in each market to identify causes that we are the most passionate about and make sure we dedicate not only our money but also our time. It’s key to everything we do at Swilled Dog,” said Barry Glover, Co-Owner and Director of Operations.

Swilled Dog also recently announced that they will be opening a second tasting experience in the Tampa Bay area which will include not only a tasting room but will also include production space. “Bringing Swilled Dog to Florida and to the Tampa Bay community is something we have wanted to do from the beginning. We are fortunate to know the area well and are excited to have our ciders offered in the Sunshine State. Expect some incredible flavor profiles to be developed by utilizing local Florida agriculture, find us at local Florida events, and look for us to partner with some amazing organizations to continue in our mission of making an impact in the communities we serve.”

After launching Swilled Dog in 2017 across the state of West Virginia, the company has experienced significant growth and depletions have more than tripled in 2019. In order to keep up with demand, Swilled Dog relocated to a 20,000 square foot facility in April and opened a destination tasting experience in the beautiful, mountain town of Upper Tract, West Virginia. Now Swilled Dog has capacity to produce over 25,000 BBLs of cider with plans for further expansion as needed. They also are able to provide their fans with a destination to enjoy their ciders, taste unique tasting-room only releases, and be a launching site for all of the great outdoor activities that the local area provides.

Additionally, Brooke Glover represented the USACM Board at the Global Cider Forum in Frankfurt, Germany in October. “It was great to represent the US cider industry and collaborate with others from around the globe. We are all looking for ways to educate consumers on the versatility of hard cider and grow the category.”

__________________________________________________________

Swilled Dog Hard Cider is an award winning, family, dog and majority female owned hard cider company located in Pendleton County, WV. Launched in 2016, Swilled Dog’s rapid growth has been fueled by their passion to bring their customers fun, flavorful, and refreshing craft, hard ciders to enjoy with friends and family while making an impact in the communities they serve. At least 1% of all sales proceeds benefit local communities and charities – primarily to benefit animal causes. At Swilled Dog, they truly mean it when they say, “Live Life. Drink Great Cider.” Swilled Dog’s multi-state distribution footprint encompasses West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Florida.