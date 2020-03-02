Swift Cider to Open Taproom in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Swift Cider opened their first ever taproom this February and they are inviting the community to celebrate the Grand Opening on Friday March 6 from 4pm to 9pm at 100 NE Farragut Street #101, Portland, Oregon.

After years as one of Portland’s leading distributed cider producers, Swift’s jump into retail marks a major milestone: “Opening the taproom means drinkers can taste the dozens of seasonal and small-batch barrel-aged ciders that we release in limited quantities each year,” says founder and head cider maker Aidan Currie.

From their twelve taps, Swift pours a rotating lineup of their own ciders alongside craft beer, wine, guest cider taps, hard seltzer, kombucha, water kefir and CBD soda. “Our local neighborhood, Piedmont, was founded by prohibitionists, so there has historically been a limited number of bars here. We created a community space where you can appreciate great cider and all types of fermented beverages,” says Currie.

The 500 square foot taproom seats 39 in a warm industrial space notable for its timbers-trussed ceiling, stainless tanks, oak barrels, warm lighting, local art, and greenery. A discreet projector screens local sports while a shuffleboard table and stack of board games invites patrons to play. Plans are in the works to add patio seating by summertime. To complement the drinks, Swift stocks a regular menu of snackable, allergen-friendly bites and plans to run pop-up food nights to showcase their favorite cider pairings.

During the Grand Opening Party, Swift will run cidery tours and let visitors explore their new digs in the newly renovated General Industry building, which houses a collection of local maker businesses. Their neighbor Happy Mountain Kombucha will also host a showcase of their new space down the hall. A Champagne toast is scheduled for 7pm that will kick off the music and dancing. All ages are welcome.

Swift Cider launched in 2015 and has grown into a regionally distributed cider brand in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. They have a mission to make exceptional cider with fresh, whole ingredients and inspire playful, creative communities like their namesake the Chapman Swifts. Their ciders have earned significant acclaim at the world’s largest cider competitions with 21 medals, including the Best Medium Cidery of the Year at the Portland International Cider Cup. Their normal taproom hours run Thursday and Friday from 4pm to 9pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 9pm.

For More Information: swiftcider.com/taproom