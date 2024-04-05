SweetWater Brewing Unveils New 420 Variety Pack

ATLANTA, Ga.— SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced its new 420 variety pack, an expansion of its iconic flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale that includes three new versions of the classic beer. The new 420 variety pack includes SweetWater’s original 420 Extra Pale Ale and the new 420 Citrus Haze Hazy Pale Ale, 420 Mango Crush Pale Ale, and 420 Extra Chill Cold Pale Ale and is now available across the southeast and select markets across the country nationwide.

As SweetWater’s flagship beer and the best-selling pale ale in Georgia, 420 Extra Pale Ale has symbolized the company’s high brewing standards and the 420-lifestyle rooted in good music and good vibes espoused by the company and its fans. The expanded 420 variety pack will continue this legacy, complete with the craft classic that started it all and three new easy-drinking styles.

“Since day one, SweetWater and 420 have been synonymous with each other. It’s the namesake of not just our most recognizable brand, but also SweetWater’s 420 Fest in Atlanta that has brought so many people together with some of the hottest names in music,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray. “Hazy style and mango-flavored beers have been growing in popularity. Our brewing team spent countless hours perfecting the recipes of the new beers to ensure they’re worth carrying the 420 name and live up to the high standards set by the original 420 Extra Pale Ale. They are the perfect beers for concerts, floating the river, and everything else that makes the 420 lifestyle so sweet.”

The new 420 variety pack includes:

420 Extra Pale Ale (5.7% alcohol-by-volume): A go-to pale ale that is always fresh, flavorful and well-balanced.

420 Citrus Haze (5.4% ABV): A deliciously hop-forward tropical hazy pale ale with subtle notes of passionfruit, coconut, and pine.

420 Mango Crush (4.8% ABV): A vibrant pale ale bursting with mango flavor stone fruit aroma, and the color of a sweet sunset.

420 Extra Chill (4.5% ABV): This crushable coldie finishes cleaner than new glass for an easy-drinking experience.

All four styles are now available in SweetWater’s new 420 variety twelve-pack. Additionally, 420 Mango Crush and 420 Citrus Haze are available in six-packs of twelve-ounce cans, while 420 Extra Pale Ale remains available in 6-packs of twelve-ounce cans, 12-packs of twelve-ounce bottles, 12-packs of twelve-ounce cans, 24-packs of twelve-oz cans, 24-packs of sixteen-oz cans, and fifteen-oz cans.

