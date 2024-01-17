SweetWater Brewing Doubles Down on ‘Gummies’

ATLANTA, Ga.— SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced the release of two bold additions to the SweetWater Gummies line of brews, its latest run on fruit-flavored, high-alcohol beers. Prepare to ditch the winter blues with Sour Watermelon India Pale Ale (IPA) and Cherry Limeaid IPA, which are both brewed with real fruit and clock in at 9.5% alcohol-by-volume (ABV).

SweetWater’s progressive brews push the boundaries of flavor with Sour Watermelon IPA features a watermelon candy aroma, a crisp fruity body with a hint of tartness, and a slightly sweet finish. Cherry Limeaid IPA leads with a lime-forward profile, a subtle maraschino cherry aroma, a sweet citrus body, and a hint of candy cherry flavor with a clean, sweet finish.

“As a brewery that thrives on fresh ideas and flavor exploration, we are excited to introduce Sour Watermelon and Cherry Limeaid to our SweetWater Gummies lineup, which we’ve crafted to satisfy the strong demand for full-flavored, high-ABV beers,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for SweetWater Brewing Company. “Gummies are easy to drink and are perfect to kick start the night, whether you’re throwing a house party, watching the game, or drinking with a few friends.”

Sour Watermelon IPA and Cherry Limeaid IPA are now available nationally in major retailers in the new Gummies Variety twelve-pack, which also includes the original Gummies Fruit Punch IPA and Tropical IPA. To find Gummies in a store near you, please visit SweetWater’s beer finder.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For More Information:

https://www.sweetwaterbrew.com/